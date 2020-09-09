e-paper
Noida police nab two men from Bihar for duping former state DGP of nearly ₹75,000

Noida police nab two men from Bihar for duping former state DGP of nearly ₹75,000

noida Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:22 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
         

Two men were arrested by the Noida police from Bihar on September 7 for allegedly duping, along with two accomplices, the former Uttar Pradesh director general of police OPS Malik in 2018 in a case of cyber fraud.

Police said the suspects had allegedly got Malik to share an OTP number with them, which was then used for shopping of nearly ₹75,000, on September 14, 2018. On the next day a case of cheating (IPC’s section 420) and IT Act had been registered at the Phase 2 police station.

“Four names had been found during investigation. Three of them were from Bihar while one was from Jharkhand. Two of them were arrested on December 21, 2018 while the other two had been absconding since then,” said Farmood Ali Pundir, station house officer, phase 2 police station.

The district court had released a proclamation for the two absconding suspects. A police team had gone from Noida on September 4 and the next day, the team arrested one suspect, Bam Bam Goswami, from Jharkhand while Kanhaiya Jha (34), from Lakhisarai district in Bihar, was nabbed Monday.

“With the permission of a Bihar magistrate, he was taken on transit remand and was brought to Noida Tuesday night. He was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail,” said the SHO.

Police said that the gang has allegedly been involved in hundreds of cyber fraud cases across the country. However, there was only one registered case from Gautam Budh Nagar. Police are looking at other cases as well in which the suspects may have been involved.

The gang has allegedly been defrauding people for years through various online schemes, said police.

Malik did not respond to multiple calls and messages.

