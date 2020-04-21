Two men held for breaking through police barricade under the influence of drugs

noida

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 23:51 IST

Two Punjab-based men were arrested by the Sector 20 police for allegedly breaking through barricades on the Delhi-Noida Direct flyway in their SUV on Monday night. The police said they also recovered drugs from the duo.

The suspects were identified as Rohit Sharma (30) and Puneet Singh (45), both are from Ludhiana, Punjab. According to police officers, the two were under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

“In accordance with the lockdown norms, police barricades have been placed on the DND flyway like at several points in the city. Last night, the two suspects who were coming from the Delhi side drove their Xylo MPV towards the barricade. When a police team waved at them to stop, they crashed into two barricades and drove through them narrowly missing a police constable,” said RK Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

He said the suspects fled and were then chased by a police team. “Their car overturned near the sector 12-22 crossing after which the two were apprehended. They were injured and taken to the district hospital for treatment from where they were arrested today” said the SHO.

Police officers said that the two had broken guidelines of the lockdown and were in Delhi looking to procure some drugs. The police said they found 50 grams of chitta—a synthetic drug that mostly includes heroin— from the suspects.

Based on the complaint of a sub-inspector, the suspects were booked under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The vehicle and narcotics recovered from them were seized by the police. The duo was produced in front of a magistrate and later sent to jail.