Unregistered driver rapes 26-year-old tech firm employee in Uber in Greater Noida

A man taking Uber bookings using someone else’s credentials allegedly raped a 26-year-old passenger in Greater Noida, police said on Thursday, as they announced the arrest of both men — the unregistered driver as well as the person under whose name he was driving the vehicle.

The woman, who works at a technology company, had booked the cab on the night of February 5 from her friend’s residence in Greater Noida to her home in Greater Noida West, a ride that would have taken her on a route that sees little night traffic.

The accused was identified as Aarav Yadav from Nuh in Haryana, a police official said. He was driving using the credentials of one Joginder, a resident of Mahendragarh in Haryana, whose name and details flashed on the mobile application when the woman made the booking.

“Both the accused have been arrested and sent to jail. We will take action against Uber since a non-designated driver was driving the cab. We have found the company failed to carry due diligence in verification of its drivers. We are also investigating criminal antecedents of the rape -accused,” said Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar.

An Uber spokesperson said they were cooperating with authorities. “What’s been described is deplorable and something no one should ever go through. We’re working with authorities to support their investigation and proceedings in any way possible,” the company official added.

The woman said, the suspect kept taking U-turns on the same route, after the ride began around 10.35pm. “I asked him if he is aware of the route to which he said he isn’t familiar with the area and he asked me to open Google maps on my phone. I was talking on phone, but to open the map, I ended my conversation. He took the phone from me for navigation and after two minutes, he drove his car into the bushes as I started screaming for help. He then got out of the driver’s seat and opened the door of my seat. He then forced himself on me,” the woman said in her complaint. She said the accused dropped her home after allegedly raping her only when she paid him Rs 1,000. The woman kept to herself after the incident for a few days before telling a friend about the incident. It was on February 9 that she and the friend approached police.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 08:41 IST