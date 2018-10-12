Woman in Ghaziabad rescued by police after husband, his woman friend try to kill her in car

A 25-year-old man and his woman friend allegedly shot and injured his 23-year-old wife in his moving Swift car near the Upper Ganga Canal on Wednesday evening. The Niwari police lodged a case of attempt to murder and arrested the man and the woman.

The police identified the accused as Yashwant Rana, who is the transport in-charge with a prominent school in Raj Nagar Extension. The accused woman was identified as Anshul, who is employed at the same school and resides in Muradnagar.

The victim, Shivani, is presently admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Ghaziabad and is being treated for the gunshot injury.

According to Shivani’s father Sunil Kumar, the incident was planned by Rana and Anshul. He said Rana and Shivani got married in April 2016 and the couple has a child, who has health complications.

“Rana, who stays in Raj Nagar Extension, had come to my house in Doghat (Baghpat district) around 4am on Wednesday and took his wife and child along with him, saying that a doctor had to be consulted for the child’s treatment at AIIMS, Delhi. He took my daughter to his flat in Ghaziabad but did not take her and the child to Delhi despite her repeated requests,” Kumar said.

He said later in the day, Rana drove Shivani and the child towards Muradnagar around 6pm, and he called Anshul on the way and picked her up in his car.

“They further drove towards the Ganga Canal and went off the road. There, he shot my daughter in the chest. Anshul was seated in the rear seat and she held on to Shivani. Before Shivani fell unconscious, she heard Rana tell Anshul that he will take care of the body and that Anshul should get out of the car. He then drove towards Meerut. By then, my daughter regained consciousness,” Kumar said.

“On seeing that Shivani was alive, Rana again called Anshul and she yet again boarded the car from Muradnagar. They drove towards Ghaziabad and Anshul tried to smother Shivani with a pillow. At this point, my daughter started resisting and started banging her legs on the windowpane. A police patrol team heard the noise and started chasing their car, around 9.30pm, on the Delhi-Meerut Road,” Kumar said.

He said the entire sequence of events took place between 6pm and 9.30pm. The police said around 10pm, the highway patrol cornered the car and took Rana and Anshul into custody.

“It was a lucky break for the injured woman that our patrol van spotted the car and stopped it near Vardhmanpuram police post. The victim woman’s family has lodged an FIR of attempt to murder and we have arrested her husband Rana and his girlfriend. They have been booked on attempt to murder charges. Rana had used a countrymade weapon to shoot Shivani,” AK Maurya, superintendent of police (rural), said.

