Not the time to disco this NY’s eve, say DJs

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 16:59 IST

Partying on the tunes of celebrity disc jockeys from Delhi and Mumbai, tight schedules of city-based DJs and premium packages have been a routine in the pre-Covid era. But, even as the world waits with bated breath to welcome the ‘year of hope’ 2021, the end of 2020 may not be musical for many city DJ’s.

Some of them — mostly working on monthly-contracts with hotels, discs and lounges — confirmed bookings for the New Year-eve bashes. However, a larger chunk reported a low-key end to the year. Reeling under less work in bare minimum remuneration, the DJs are hoping for last-minute bookings for private bashes or at commercial places who are undecided to hold the year-end celebrations or not.

Low key, few queries

City’s leading DJ Moni said that every year they used to have at least 14-15 events in Lucknow, Kanpur and Delhi-NCR. “This year, till now, I have only one confirmed booking at a city lounge and my jockey will go and play. They are not paying my desired prices so I will better skip and stay back at home,” says Moni who has a lot of DJs who play for him.

He has been getting queries but is not getting any confirmation. “For quality work, you need to pay a certain price. We have got a lot of queries but after we quote our rates, which certainly are down to previous years, there are no confirmations. Let’s hope fence-sitters make a move,” says Moni.

Low budget

DJ Karan says that the organisers are in no mood to shell out money they used previously. “Standard rates for DJ used to be in the range of Rs 50,000. Even if we are quoting Rs 20,000 we are getting feedback that someone is doing in Rs 8,000. For us, half of the price goes to sound and equipment guys, so economics is not working out. The sound and equipment guys are hiring boys to play music for them and spoiling the market as they also are without any work,” he adds.

Moni added that till last year they charged Rs 3-10 lakh as a package including band where for just DJ it was Rs 1 lakh but people are not ready to shell out even half of that price.

Unclear guidelines

Hotels, lounges and discs are still not sure about the last-minute guidelines that may arrive. “As per the current scenario technically, there cannot be music after 10-10:30 pm. We are not sure what will be the guideline for the New Year eve. When a guest comes to bash, they visit with a mindset to enjoy past midnight. That is the reason people are not confirming their parties and skipping bigger events. Many of them are holding gala dinners instead of big bashes,” said DJ Dub Monster. He is based in Chandigrah but is frequent to Lucknow and has played here on NY-eve twice

Smaller parties

DJ Rony, who plays at Club Momentz, under a monthly contract, has taken over the charge of the event. “Since the gatherings are small, we are not calling a celebrity DJ from Delhi or Mumbai. Instead, our in-house DJ took over the four small events that will be held at our club,” said Jugal Sachdeva.

Due to Covid protocols and standard operating procedures, everyone is organising smaller events at their places.