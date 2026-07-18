Green card alert: US to impose a bond on visa applicants? All we know amid Trump's immigration crackdown

The State Department is contemplating the implementation of a bond for specific visa applicants, which would contribute to the Trump Administration's initiatives aimed at significantly limiting immigration.

A proposal from the State Department suggests a $100,000 bond for specific visa applicants to restrict immigration by ensuring financial self-reliance (REUTERS)

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Citing sources with knowledge about the discussions, the Wall Street Journal reported that the focus has been on establishing a bond of $100,000 for certain green-card applicants.

Trump administration mulls financial bond for visa eligibility amid immigration limits

“President Trump has made clear that those who wish to immigrate to the United States must be financially self-sufficient,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott told TIME. “The Trump administration is restoring the basic expectation that immigrants to the United States should contribute to our society more than they take from it. Under Secretary Rubio’s leadership, the Department of State is putting that principle into action.”

Pigott stated that the agency is contemplating the implementation of a bond requirement for specific visa applicants—those who are otherwise ineligible for a visa due to the likelihood of becoming a public charge. He further explained that the bond would serve as a means to show they possess the necessary funds to support themselves.

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“This commonsense solution serves a dual purpose—preserving public assistance resources for hardworking Americans while giving applicants who have the resources to pay their own way another option to demonstrate their self-sufficiency and qualify for a U.S. visa,” Pigott stated to TIME.

Trump's immigration crackdown

Since resuming his position in the White House for a second term, President Donald Trump has implemented various measures aimed at tightening both legal and illegal immigration. His Administration has escalated efforts to limit several legal avenues for immigration. In a historic action, his Administration has also begun procedures this year to revoke the citizenship of over two dozen naturalized Americans.

Surge in visa fee

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A proposed regulation from the Department of Homeland Security, made public last month, disclosed that the agency intends to substantially increase the fees associated with the application form that immigrants must complete to seek citizenship. This proposal has raised alarms among immigration advocates, who contend that it would make naturalization unattainable for immigrants lacking the financial resources to afford the heightened fees.

Last fall, the Trump Administration announced intentions to impose an annual fee of $100,000 on companies for H-1B visas, a move that immigration specialists worried would impede employers from recruiting talented individuals from abroad. However, a federal judge nullified the Administration's fee last month, declaring the policy "in its entirety" to be void.