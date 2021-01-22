Indian man wins over USD 54,000 in weekly draw in UAE

IND USA
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:50 PM IST
US Dollar banknotes are seen in this photo illustration. (REUTERS Photo)

A UAE-based Indian engineer has won 200,000 dirhams (USD 54,451) at a weekly draw in Dubai, according to a media report.

Shivin Wilson, who is from Kerala, got five of the six winning numbers right during the draw held on January 16.

"I was very excited to be playing for the first time. I actually missed watching the live draw, so I checked the results the following morning and it was only then that I realised I had won. Finding this out was a brilliant feeling and I am very happy,” Wilson was quoted as saying by the Gulf News on Thursday.

He said his friends, who are regular Mahzooz players, encouraged him to join in the digital draw that promises a whopping first-tier prize of 50 million dirhams (USD 13.6 million).

Wilson, who works as an engineer in the construction wing of a petrochemical plant, said he will spend a part of his winning amount to pursue career-related qualifications that will help provide him with greater opportunities in the future.

"Besides using the money for educational purposes, I plan on using it to support my parents,” he said.

"Just try it (Mahzooz). If you play, you can also have some luck. I played for the first time and had the fortune of winning. So anything is possible,” he added.

Last month, Navaneeth Sajeevan, a 30-year-old unemployed Indian man from Kerala, won USD 1 million in a raffle draw contest in the UAE.

