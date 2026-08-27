Canada updates citizenship forms: Key details Indians should know before submitting their applications

Canada has updated key forms and guidance for citizenship-by-descent applications, spelling out in greater detail how certain Canadian parents must prove they spent at least 1,095 days in the country before passing citizenship to a child born abroad.

Canadian citizenship rules updated: What Indian applicants should know about the latest form changes (Unsplash)

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Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) updated four documents on August 25: the citizenship certificate application form CIT 0001, document checklist CIT 0014, physical presence form CIT 0555 and the instruction guide.

The changes stem from Canada's revised citizenship-by-descent rules and could be relevant to Indian applicants, particularly those living outside Canada and planning to have or raise children abroad.

Who is affected by the 1,095-day requirement?

The requirement applies to children born outside Canada on or after December 15, 2025, where the Canadian parent was also born outside Canada. In such cases, the parent must demonstrate at least 1,095 cumulative days of physical presence in Canada before the child's birth to pass on citizenship by descent.

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The rule does not apply in the same way to people born before December 15, 2025. Bill C-3 removed the previous first-generation limit for that group, without attaching the new physical-presence test to their citizenship claim.

For Indians living in Canada or abroad, the change could be important for families with children born outside Canada. A Canadian citizen who was also born abroad may need to establish the required time spent in Canada before being able to pass citizenship automatically to a future child born overseas.

IRCC makes proof requirements more specific

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The updated package gives applicants clearer details about the documents that can be used to establish physical presence.

According to the CIC News report, the evidence categories include employment and education records, travel records, residential documents, Canadian government records, affidavits from organizations with knowledge of the parent's time in Canada, and affidavits from third parties.

Examples include T4 slips and school transcripts, passports and entry or exit records, and rental, mortgage or insurance documents.

The updated CIT 0555 form also warns applicants that information submitted is subject to verification by IRCC. It asks for contact information for people or organizations that can confirm information about the parent's physical presence.

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The rules around affidavits have also become more detailed. The report says affidavits must be sworn before an authorized official and include the affiant's contact details. Family members cannot provide the required third-party affidavit to establish physical presence.

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What if an application has already been filed?

Applicants with a citizenship-by-descent application already under processing may be able to submit missing documents through IRCC's web form using their application number and Unique Client Identifier, according to the report.

Incomplete applications are generally returned rather than refused, but applicants would need to correct the gaps and resubmit them. IRCC officers can also request additional information or evidence while an application is being processed.

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For families with Canadian ties living in India, the practical takeaway is to keep records of a Canadian parent's time in Canada, particularly where future children may be born outside the country. The updated forms make clear that proving the 1,095-day requirement could require a detailed paper trail.