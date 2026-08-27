Ramesh and Neelam Sharma: US citizens missing in Nepal flood as daughter makes urgent plea for help

Ramesh Sharma, 65, and Neelam Sharma, 64, were travelling toward Mount Kailash when a devastating flash flood struck the Nepal-Tibet border, leaving hundreds missing. Their daughter is now appealing for information and help locating them. Ramesh and Neelam Sharma missing in Nepal flood: US citizens' daughter makes urgent plea for help. (Instagram/ riff_radz) Two US citizens travelling to Mount Kailash are among those unaccounted for after a catastrophic flash flood swept through the Nepal-Tibet border region, as their daughter made an urgent appeal for help locating them. Ramesh Sharma, 65, and Neelam Sharma, 64, were travelling in the Himalayan region when the flooding struck on Wednesday. Their daughter, Dr Radhika Sharma, said she had been unable to establish their whereabouts following the disaster.

Deep Dive What happened to Ramesh and Neelam Sharma during the Nepal floods? Why is Dr. Radhika Sharma seeking help from the public regarding her missing parents? How have rescue operations been affected by the Nepal floods?

“My parents, Ramesh Sharma (65 Male) and Neelam Sharma (64 Female) are currently missing and unaccounted for following the flood at the Nepal-Tibet/China border,” she wrote in an Instagram post. Also read: Trump admin's revocation plan: Was your visa revoked? Does it mean immediate deportation? Here's what to know The daughter is seeking information from people with contacts in Nepal, Gyirong and Tibet, as well as local hospitals, rescue teams, government authorities and media organizations operating in the affected areas. “I would greatly appreciate any help, any contacts, any information (domestic help or international help),” she wrote.