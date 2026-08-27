Ramesh and Neelam Sharma: US citizens missing in Nepal flood as daughter makes urgent plea for help
Ramesh and Neelam Sharma, aged 65 and 64, are missing after a flash flood struck the Nepal-Tibet border.
Ramesh Sharma, 65, and Neelam Sharma, 64, were travelling toward Mount Kailash when a devastating flash flood struck the Nepal-Tibet border, leaving hundreds missing. Their daughter is now appealing for information and help locating them.
Two US citizens travelling to Mount Kailash are among those unaccounted for after a catastrophic flash flood swept through the Nepal-Tibet border region, as their daughter made an urgent appeal for help locating them.
Ramesh Sharma, 65, and Neelam Sharma, 64, were travelling in the Himalayan region when the flooding struck on Wednesday. Their daughter, Dr Radhika Sharma, said she had been unable to establish their whereabouts following the disaster.
Deep Dive
“My parents, Ramesh Sharma (65 Male) and Neelam Sharma (64 Female) are currently missing and unaccounted for following the flood at the Nepal-Tibet/China border,” she wrote in an Instagram post.
Also read: Trump admin's revocation plan: Was your visa revoked? Does it mean immediate deportation? Here's what to know
The daughter is seeking information from people with contacts in Nepal, Gyirong and Tibet, as well as local hospitals, rescue teams, government authorities and media organizations operating in the affected areas.
“I would greatly appreciate any help, any contacts, any information (domestic help or international help),” she wrote.
The couple went missing amid one of the deadliest disasters to hit the region in years. A wall of mud and rock collapsed into a river along the Nepal-China border on August 26, triggering devastating flooding that swept through settlements, roads and infrastructure, according to Reuters' report.
Also read: Trump-Hitler post sparks backlash on X as Department of Education deletes it, ‘The tiger is Adolf Hitler…’
Nepalese authorities said more than 400 tourists were missing, including hundreds of foreign nationals. Nepal police had recovered 157 bodies by late Wednesday, while rescue operations continued in difficult conditions, Reuters reported.
US Embassy tracking citizens affected by floods
The US State Department has said it is aware of Americans affected by the flooding and is working with local authorities and tour operators in the region. US citizens in affected areas have been urged to follow instructions from local authorities and monitor emergency information.
Rescue efforts have been complicated by destroyed roads, damaged bridges and communications outages. Helicopters have also faced difficulties reaching some of the worst-hit areas.
On the Tibetan side, Chinese authorities reported casualties and hundreds of people missing in Gyirong County after a mudslide hit the border area, Reuters reported.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a digital content producer covering international affairs, technology, business, and trending news. She writes and edits digital-first stories with a focus on delivering timely, accurate, and engaging coverage for online audiences. She produces news across a wide range of topics, combining strong editorial judgment with audience insights to make complex developments accessible and relevant. Her work includes breaking news, explainers, and feature stories, with an emphasis on clarity, verification, and speed in a fast-paced digital newsroom. She is particularly interested in global politics, emerging technologies, media, and internet culture, and enjoys translating complex developments into reader-friendly stories. Asmi holds a master's degree in English and has a strong foundation in research, editing, and digital publishing. Her published work reflects a commitment to factual reporting, accessible storytelling, and audience-centric journalism. She continues to explore evolving trends in digital news and multimedia storytelling while contributing to coverage that informs and engages readers.Read More