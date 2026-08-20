Canada visa update: Indian applicants face longer visitor visa wait as study and work permit timelines hold steady

Canada has updated its temporary residence processing estimates, with Indian applicants seeing different wait times depending on the type of application.

Canada has revised its temporary residence processing estimates, with wait times for Indian applicants varying by visa and permit category. (Representational image) (Unsplash)

The latest figures show that processing times for Indians remained unchanged for work and study permits but increased slightly for visitor visas.

Visitor visa processing time rises to 31 days

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The biggest change for Indian applicants came in visitor visa processing.

Canada's latest estimate puts the wait at 31 days, up from 30 days in the previous update.

That remains significantly below the 76-day estimate for applicants applying from Nigeria.

For visitor visa applications submitted from outside Canada, the service standard is 14 days. However, the processing estimate is not a guaranteed deadline.

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Indian work permit processing time stays at 9 weeks

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{{^usCountry}} For Indians applying for a Canadian work permit, the estimated processing time remains 9 weeks, unchanged from the previous update, CIC News reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Indians applying for a Canadian work permit, the estimated processing time remains 9 weeks, unchanged from the previous update, CIC News reported. {{/usCountry}}

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The figure is below Canada's stated service standard of 60 days for applications submitted from outside Canada.

For applications made from within Canada, the service standard for initial applications and extensions is 120 days.

Study permit wait remains 5 weeks for Indians

Indian students also saw no change in Canada's latest processing estimate.

The current processing time for study permit applications from India is 5 weeks.

The service standard for study permit applications submitted from outside Canada is 60 days, while in-Canada initial applications and extensions have a 120-day service standard.

Indian super visa wait remains unchanged

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Indian applicants seeking a Canadian super visa face an estimated processing time of 56 days, unchanged from the previous week's figure.

The current estimate is below Canada's 112-day service standard for super visa applications.

CIC News stated that super visa applications cannot be submitted from outside Canada.

Processing times are estimates, not guarantees

The latest figures are estimates intended to give applicants a general indication of how long Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada may take to process applications.

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CIC News reported that IRCC calculates processing times using both historical data and forward-looking estimates based on applications currently waiting and available processing resources.

Individual applications can take longer or shorter depending on factors including the complexity of a file, application inventory, operational capacity, requests for additional documents and further checks.

IRCC is expected to update temporary residence processing estimates again around August 26, 2026.

What Indian applicants should know

For Indians, the latest update is largely stable. Work permit processing remains at 9 weeks, study permits at 5 weeks and super visas at 56 days. The only increase among these categories was for visitor visas, where the estimate moved from 30 to 31 days.

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