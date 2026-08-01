Feeling homesick abroad? Experts reveal why NRIs struggle and how to feel at home again

Leaving home is never just about packing bags and boarding a flight. For many NRIs, the excitement of a fresh start abroad often comes hand-in-hand with a quiet ache for everything left behind- the food, the comfort, the people. Experts break down why this happens and share simple to feel more at home in a new one.

Why do people feel homesick?

Experts share simple ways NRIs can cope with homesickness while adjusting to life abroad. (Unsplash)

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Moving to a new country often feels like stepping into two worlds at once, one full of new opportunities, and the other quietly pulling you back to everything familiar and that is what we call 'homesickness'.

According to Dr Priya Kaul, Spiritual Life Coach, homesickness is “one such natural response that arises when people move away from family, friends, environment, and culture.” It's the mind's way of reminding you that you're human and that connection to people and places matters.

She further said that feeling this way isn't a sign of failure. “It is important to realize that homesickness does not mean that one has taken the wrong decision or finds it hard to settle in. It simply means that one feels attached to his/her native place and his/her mind and body are getting used to the new place.”

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Neetu Tiwari, MBBS, MD Psychiatry, Senior Resident at NIIMS Medical College & Hospital, adds a slightly more clinical angle to the emotion. She explains that “many NRIs experience homesickness after moving abroad because of separation and FOMO.” According to her, “they start feeling lonely because of cultural differences and language barriers,” and this constant adjustment “leads to stress that makes them uncomfortable.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Neetu Tiwari, MBBS, MD Psychiatry, Senior Resident at NIIMS Medical College & Hospital, adds a slightly more clinical angle to the emotion. She explains that “many NRIs experience homesickness after moving abroad because of separation and FOMO.” According to her, “they start feeling lonely because of cultural differences and language barriers,” and this constant adjustment “leads to stress that makes them uncomfortable.” {{/usCountry}}

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How can you cope with the homesickness?

Feeling homesick is completely normal but there are simple and doable things that can help:

Stay connected, but don't overdo it: Dr Kaul says people should “keep in touch with your loved ones via phone or video calls, but avoid getting addicted to constant contact.” And Tiwari also agrees to the same thing, “make video or voice calls to interact with your loved ones; tell them about your day and new experiences to stay engaged and feel better," but not to depend on them. Build routine and explore your surroundings: Dr Kaul recommends making sure you "have a daily schedule" and suggests people should “visit places around your local neighborhood such as parks, cafes, cultural sights, etc.” A steady routine paired with a bit of exploring can make a new city feel a little less unfamiliar. Take care of your body and mind: Dr Kaul points out that people should “exercise regularly, maintain proper nutrition and enough sleep because your physical health greatly impacts your emotions,” and also recommends to "apply mindfulness techniques to calm yourself down and deal with any negative thoughts or excessive stress." And Tiwari says, "practice mindfulness and get enough sleep to recover" as part of daily life." Meet new people and get social: Old memories fade when you make the new ones. Dr Kaul says one should "prepare your usual meals, celebrate your culture-specific holidays or observe any other traditions." And Dr Tiwari suggests “engage in social activities to interact with people and make new friends.” Join communities, gyms, cultural organizations, volunteering groups, professional networks, and hobby clubs to meet like-minded people. Don't hesitate to seek help: If sadness or anxiety doesn't fade and starts affecting daily life, Dr Kaul says, "you can visit a psychologist or psychiatrist." She adds that homesickness usually eases naturally once a person starts actively living their life in the new place.

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Also Read: Moving abroad? Six essential steps every future NRI should take before leaving - all you need to know

How long does it take to adjust?

According to Dr Kaul, there's no fixed timeline for adjustment, as it depends on a person's personality, past experience abroad, language skills, family support and work environment. Most people start feeling comfortable within three to six months, while others may take a year or more. She notes that “the majority of expatriates tend to feel more comfortable after three to six months when they start to get used to the surrounding area,” while “others need a year or more to feel like home in the new country.”

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She mentioned that adjustment usually happens in phases rather than all at once. The first phase may be filled with excitement and the feeling of experiencing something new. Later, it may turn into loneliness, frustration or culture shock. However, the key is to be patient, be kind to yourself and give yourself time. Slowly, you will begin to feel at home.