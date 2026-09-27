Green Card application pending? 10-day address deadline, travel warning and more FAQs answered for Indians

Indian nationals in the US with a pending Green Card application should keep their address information updated with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and understand the rules on international travel while their Form I-485 is being processed.

Waiting for US green card? USCIS answers key questions for Indians on address updates and travel. (X/@unumihaimedia)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

USCIS, on its official guidance for people whose green card applications are pending, says applicants who move must update their address with the agency within 10 days of moving. The agency also makes clear that updating an address with the US Postal Service does not automatically update it with USCIS.

Here are the key questions applicant should know about.

Q. What should Indians do if they move while their Green Card application is pending?

Applicants who move to a new address must notify USCIS within 10 days. USCIS says failing to update the address could mean applicants do not receive important notices about their cases.

Applicants can use the agency's Change of Address Information page to update their details.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: H-1B visa program could look ‘very different in 365 days’, Trump administration warns as fraud crackdown expands Q. Is changing the address with USPS enough? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: H-1B visa program could look ‘very different in 365 days’, Trump administration warns as fraud crackdown expands Q. Is changing the address with USPS enough? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

No. USCIS specifically says that changing an address with the US Postal Service will not update the address with USCIS.

Therefore, Indians who have a pending Form I-485 should separately update their address with USCIS after moving.

Q. How can applicants check their Green Card case status?

Applicants can use the USCIS Case Status Online service and enter their Form I-485 receipt number.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If an application appears to be taking longer than expected, USCIS says applicants can submit an inquiry through its online service for questions about their application. Applicants can also contact the USCIS Contact Center at 800-375-5283.

Q. How can Indians check how long their Green Card application may take?

USCIS directs applicants to its Processing Times page to check the average processing time for a particular USCIS office handling Form I-485 applications.

For employment-based green card applicants, USCIS also provides information on its employment-based Form I-485 inventory and related immigration and citizenship data.

Also read: New Green Card bill targets employment visas, family immigration and lottery: What Indian applicants should know

Q. Can Indians travel outside the US while their Green Card application is pending?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

USCIS says applicants with a pending Form I-485 who need to leave the US temporarily should review the instructions for Form I-131, Application for Travel Documents, Parole Documents, and Arrival/Departure Records.

The agency states that, generally, if an applicant has a pending Form I-485 and leaves the US without an advance parole document, USCIS will consider the application abandoned.

This is particularly important for Indian applicants who may need to travel to India while waiting for their adjustment-of-status application to be decided.

Q. Does every pending Green Card applicant need advance parole to travel?

USCIS's guidance says that, generally, leaving the US without advance parole while Form I-485 is pending results in abandonment of the application. Applicants should therefore review the applicable Form I-131 instructions and their individual circumstances before travelling internationally.

Q. What is the main USCIS warning for Indians with pending Green Card cases?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The two issues applicants should pay particular attention to are address changes and international travel.

USCIS says a new address must be reported within 10 days, and applicants should not assume that updating USPS is sufficient. At the same time, applicants with a pending Form I-485 should understand the consequences of travelling outside the US without the required travel authorization.

For Indians waiting for permanent residency, keeping USCIS contact information current and checking the travel requirements can help ensure that important case notices are received and that international travel does not jeopardize a pending adjustment-of-status application.