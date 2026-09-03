Indian in UK considers return after years of visa uncertainty and job rejections, ‘I just can’t keep dragging this out’

For some Indians who moved to the United Kingdom for higher education and work, the decision to return to India is increasingly becoming less about choice and more about what comes next after their visas run out.

Indian graduate weighs UK exit after 5 years. (Representational image) (Unsplash)

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A recent discussion on Reddit highlights the uncertainty faced by Indian graduates who have spent several years in the UK but have struggled to secure employer sponsorship. One user, who moved to the UK in 2021 for a master’s degree, said they are now considering returning to India after completing their studies, two years on the post-study work route and a further period on a Skilled Worker visa.

The user said repeated job rejections and the inability to find an employer willing to sponsor them had made continuing in the UK difficult. They also said they had not been able to save much money during their five years there.

“I just can’t keep dragging this out anymore,” the user wrote, describing the experience as exhausting after repeated rejections. However HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the post.

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Visa sponsorship emerges as a key hurdle

{{^usCountry}} The discussion reflects a wider concern among international graduates: completing a UK degree does not automatically translate into a long-term immigration pathway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The discussion reflects a wider concern among international graduates: completing a UK degree does not automatically translate into a long-term immigration pathway. {{/usCountry}}

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The post said they had explored other visa options but could not find a realistic route that suited their circumstances. Their academic background includes a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and a master’s in food safety management.

Other Indians in the discussion described similar experiences. One user said they were also struggling to find an employer willing to sponsor them, while another said they had returned to India after spending three years in the UK following a similar study and post-study work journey.

For some, the financial consequences of returning are another major concern.

One commenter said most of their current Indian salary was going towards repaying debt accumulated during their time abroad.

Return to India brings its own worries

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The prospect of returning home is not necessarily an easy one. Several commenters pointed to uncertainty over finding suitable employment in India, outstanding student loans and limited savings.

One user said they feared returning because of “the uncertainty of getting a new job in India, student loans” and having little money saved.

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The post also acknowledged the emotional difficulty of leaving the UK after spending years there. Responding to comments, they said they had developed an attachment to the country and that this was one of the reasons the decision felt difficult.

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Other commenters, however, urged Indians facing similar circumstances to view returning home as a practical career decision rather than a failure. One suggested researching which Indian city or state offered the strongest prospects for a particular career before making the move.

The conversation also exposed a familiar debate among Indians who have lived abroad: whether higher living standards, infrastructure and quality-of-life considerations should outweigh family ties, career prospects and immigration uncertainty.