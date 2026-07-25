Indian students are ditching university rankings for these factors before studying abroad: ‘The value lies in…'

For years, global university rankings have been a major factor influencing students’ decisions to study overseas. However, Indian students are now looking beyond rankings and focusing on what comes after graduation: career opportunities, employability and return on investment.

As per experts, long-term value of overseas education is being measured beyond academic reputation. (Unsplash/ Representational)

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According to IDP Education, an international education service, employment prospects have become one of the most important factors shaping study abroad decisions today. The organization said students are now evaluating universities alongside factors such as industry relevance, practical learning opportunities and long-term career outcomes.

“The value lies not only in academic reputation but also in career readiness,” IDP Education said.

The organization cited its Emerging Futures 9 research report, which found that 41% of Indian students consider strong career outcomes after graduation as the leading measure of value for money. Teaching quality was prioritized by 31% of students, while 27% looked for industry-aligned skills.

“Students are increasingly seeking institutions that offer industry-aligned programs, practical learning opportunities and strong graduate employability,” the organization said, adding that the long-term value of overseas education is being measured beyond academic reputation.

Jobs, not just destinations

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{{^usCountry}} While choosing a study destination, students are increasingly weighing career prospects, affordability and post-study opportunities together, IDP Education said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While choosing a study destination, students are increasingly weighing career prospects, affordability and post-study opportunities together, IDP Education said. {{/usCountry}}

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Countries such as Canada, New Zealand and Ireland continue to remain among destinations considered by Indian students due to their education systems, work opportunities and post-study pathways.

However, IDP Education cautioned that students should assess programs based on career alignment rather than choosing a country alone. “In Canada, students are increasingly encouraged to evaluate programs based on how well they align with labor market demand rather than choosing a destination alone."

It added that Canada’s Job Bank, which provides information on employment outlooks, wages and in-demand skills across provinces, can help students make more informed decisions about their fields of study.

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New Zealand continues to attract students through globally recognized universities, practical learning environments and post-study work options, while Ireland remains popular due to its strong industry presence and education ecosystem.

Students urged to calculate more than tuition fees

IDP Education said students should consider the complete return on investment of an overseas degree before making a decision.

Apart from tuition fees, students should evaluate program relevance, graduate employability, industry connections, post-study work opportunities and the long-term career value of their qualification.

Financial planning is also crucial, “Many students budget for tuition fees but underestimate the overall cost of living,” the organization said. The organization added that many graduates continue to use post-study work opportunities to gain international professional experience.