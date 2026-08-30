International students’ US internships at risk? Trump tightens rules, warns universities about violations

The Trump administration has moved to tighten oversight of internships taken by international students in the US, warning universities that violations of federal rules governing Curricular Practical Training (CPT) could put their certification to enroll foreign students at risk.

International students face fresh US internship restrictions as Trump administration tightens CPT oversight. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A federal memo issued on August 24 by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), part of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), warned colleges over what the agency described as a rise in CPT authorizations that appeared to violate existing requirements. Reuters reported that the memo seeks to restrict the issuance of certain internship work authorizations for international students.

The move is particularly significant for F-1 students, who use CPT to obtain practical training related to their academic programs while studying in the US.

Also read: From six-figure fees to ending the 60-day grace period: Explaining latest H-1B changes under Trump

What is CPT and what is changing?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} CPT allows eligible F-1 students to take part in practical training, including internships, when the training is an integral part of an established curriculum. ICE's guidance says off-campus employment for F-1 students is governed by federal regulations, while CPT is tied to the student's academic program. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CPT allows eligible F-1 students to take part in practical training, including internships, when the training is an integral part of an established curriculum. ICE's guidance says off-campus employment for F-1 students is governed by federal regulations, while CPT is tied to the student's academic program. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The August 24 memo does not create a new CPT program or formally eliminate internships. Instead, it warns universities that they must follow the existing regulatory requirements when authorizing CPT.

According to the memo cited by Reuters, SEVP has observed an increase in CPT authorizations that appear to violate the requirement that the training be an integral part of an established curriculum. The agency warned that failure to comply with SEVP regulations could result in an institution losing its certification to enroll foreign students.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

That certification is critical because SEVP oversees the schools and programs authorized to enroll international students on F-1 and M-1 visas.

Universities begin reviewing CPT authorizations

The warning has already prompted some US universities to reassess their CPT processes.

Reuters reported that some institutions have paused certain work-authorization applications following the federal guidance. UCLA, for example, said it had paused certain CPT authorizations while it reviewed the new guidance and considered its next steps.

The immediate impact therefore varies by university and program. The federal government has not announced a blanket suspension of CPT for international students.

Why international students are watching closely

CPT can provide international students with an opportunity to gain practical experience connected to their studies before graduation. The program is distinct from Optional Practical Training (OPT), which allows eligible F-1 students to work after completing their studies.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The latest enforcement warning could therefore matter to students whose academic programs incorporate internships or other forms of practical training.

The issue has drawn particular attention among Indian students because some Indian students have used CPT-based programs, including arrangements commonly described as “Day 1 CPT”, to obtain work authorization while pursuing further studies.

Also read: H-1B dependent spouses may lose US work permits; how Trump’s latest move could affect family incomes

The distinction between legitimate CPT and arrangements that fail to meet federal requirements is central to the administration's latest action. The memo focuses on compliance with existing regulations rather than announcing that all CPT arrangements are being prohibited.

Universities face the bigger compliance risk

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The latest warning puts universities under pressure to ensure that every CPT authorization meets federal requirements.

The government has specifically warned that non-compliance could jeopardize an institution's SEVP certification, potentially affecting its ability to enroll international students.

For students, that means internship and practical-training policies could become more restrictive as universities review their programs.

For now, CPT remains available under existing rules. The immediate change is heightened federal scrutiny and a warning to universities that improper authorizations could carry serious consequences.