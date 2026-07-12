Khosla family net worth: How Vinod Khosla built his $13.7 billion fortune

Indian-American billionaire Vinod Khosla is making headlines after the Khosla family agreed to buy the Seattle Seahawks, the defending Super Bowl champions. The deal is worth $9.6 billion, making it the most expensive sale of an NFL team and one of the biggest sports team control transactions ever.

Khosla family net worth, Vinod Khosla's $13.7 billion fortune, and the record Seattle Seahawks deal. (khoslaventures.com/Representative image) (khoslaventures.com)

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The Seattle Seahawks were earlier owned by the Estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen, which confirmed that it had reached an agreement to sell the team to the Khosla family. After the announcement, Vinod Khosla said the family is "honored" to become the next owners of the Seahawks and wants to continue the winning legacy built by Paul Allen, according to the official Estate of Paul G. Allen's statement.

How much is the Khosla family worth?

The Khosla family's wealth mainly comes from Vinod Khosla, whose real-time net worth is about $13.7 billion. Forbes ranks Vinod Khosla 217th among the world's richest people. He was also ranked 10th in Forbes' 2026 list of America's Greatest Innovators. Vinod Khosla also topped the 2026 Midas List, marking his 19th appearance on the prestigious venture capital ranking.

How did Vinod Khosla become rich?

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{{^usCountry}} Vinod Khosla built his fortune as an entrepreneur and venture capitalist, investing in technology companies at an early stage. In 1982, he co-founded Sun Microsystems along with Andy Bechtolsheim, Bill Joy and Scott McNealy. Sun Microsystems became one of Silicon Valley's most successful computer companies and helped launch Khosla's career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vinod Khosla built his fortune as an entrepreneur and venture capitalist, investing in technology companies at an early stage. In 1982, he co-founded Sun Microsystems along with Andy Bechtolsheim, Bill Joy and Scott McNealy. Sun Microsystems became one of Silicon Valley's most successful computer companies and helped launch Khosla's career. {{/usCountry}}

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In 1986, Khosla joined venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, where he spent about 18 years investing in technology startups, according to Forbes. In 2004, he started his own investment company called Khosla Ventures. Khosla Ventures focuses on new technologies including artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology and alternative energy.

The firm became one of the first venture capital investors in OpenAI, long before the company became one of the world's biggest AI firms. Khosla Ventures has also invested in major companies including Square, DoorDash and Impossible Foods, according to Yahoo Sports.

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Also read: Apple set to overtake Google as world's second-most valuable company: What's driving the surge?

Who is Neeru Khosla?

Vinod Khosla's wife, Neeru Khosla, will become the controlling owner of the Seattle Seahawks under NFL rules. Neeru Khosla is the co-founder and chair of the CK-12 Foundation, a non-profit that works to make K-12 education more affordable and accessible, according to Fox 13. She studied molecular biology at San Jose State University and later earned a master's degree from Stanford University.

What is known about the Khosla family?

Vinod and Neeru Khosla have known each other since they were 16 years old. They got married when they were 25 and have four children together. Their son Neal Khosla is the CEO and co-founder of Curai, an AI-powered telehealth company, according to Fox 13.

Their earlier NFL connection

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Before buying the Seahawks, the Khosla family became minority owners of the San Francisco 49ers in 2025. Because NFL rules do not allow ownership stakes in two different teams, the Khosla family will have to sell its 49ers stake after the Seahawks purchase is completed, according to Forbes report.

Is the deal final?

The Seahawks sale is still subject to approval by NFL owners, who must vote to officially approve the transaction, according to the Estate of Paul G. Allen.

Why is this deal historic?

The Seahawks were bought by Paul Allen for $194 million in 1997. The new $9.6 billion sale means the franchise's value has increased by nearly 50 times since Allen bought the team, according to Fox 13. The previous record for an NFL team sale was the Washington Commanders, which sold for $6.05 billion in 2023. The Seahawks sale has now set a new record for the highest price ever paid for an NFL franchise.

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