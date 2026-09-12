No more ‘Welcome to America’ guide with Green Card? What Indian immigrants need to know about the change

USCIS appears to have stopped mailing its “Welcome to the United States” guide along with newly issued Green Cards, a change that could affect Indian immigrants becoming permanent residents in the US. The agency has indicated that the information remains available online, meaning new Green-Card holders will need to access the guidance digitally rather than relying on a printed booklet.

Green Card holders won’t get USCIS welcome booklet? What Indian immigrants need to know about the new move (X/@unumihaimedia)

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The apparent change was reported by Newsweek, after several people said their green cards arrived without the guide. When asked about the change, USCIS said the information was “readily available online” through its Citizenship Resource Center.

The guide, formally called Welcome to the United States: A Guide for New Immigrants, is offered to help new lawful permanent residents understand life in the US, including their rights, responsibilities and the eventual path to citizenship.

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What does the USCIS green card guide contain?

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{{^usCountry}} The guide provides practical information for people beginning life as US permanent residents. The official USCIS guide covers subjects including finding employment and housing, getting a Social Security number, health care, education, transportation and personal finances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The guide provides practical information for people beginning life as US permanent residents. The official USCIS guide covers subjects including finding employment and housing, getting a Social Security number, health care, education, transportation and personal finances. {{/usCountry}}

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It also explains responsibilities that come with permanent resident status. These include paying taxes, obeying US laws, carrying evidence of immigration status and notifying USCIS when an address changes.

For new Indian immigrants, the information can be particularly useful during the transition from temporary immigration status to permanent residence, especially for those arriving through employment-based or family-based Green Card routes.

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The guide also contains information about naturalization, including eligibility requirements and the English and civics tests. USCIS continues to make the guide available online.

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Why Indian green-card holders should pay attention

The apparent end of the printed booklet does not mean green-card holders are losing any rights or benefits. Instead, USCIS appears to be shifting the delivery of information online.

That distinction matters for Indians who have recently received, or are preparing to receive, US permanent residence. The September 2026 State Department Visa Bulletin continues to show separate employment-based immigrant visa availability for India, reflecting the large demand from Indian applicants in employment-based categories.

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For someone finally receiving a Green Card after a lengthy wait, the USCIS guide provides a single reference point for understanding what permanent residence means and what steps come next.

USCIS is moving more immigration information online

The move away from printed material comes as USCIS continues to expand electronic processing and online access to immigration information.

The agency already provides the Welcome to the United States guide in digital form. Its official version explains that the publication includes information about maintaining permanent resident status, obtaining a Social Security number, working, paying taxes and beginning the naturalization process.