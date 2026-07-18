NRI techie reveals shocking ‘wake-up call’ about Indian work culture

An NRI or non-residential Indian shared their experience trying to find work in Bengaluru, India, after spending years in the US tech industry. The individual took to Reddit to highlight the differences in work culture in the two countries, and noted that they'd received a shocking ‘wake-up call’ when trying to apply for a job in Bengaluru.

A NRI techie shared their experience while applying for a job in India. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The individual posted on a subreddit about returning to India and clarified that they loved the ‘energy of the Bengaluru tech scene’. Here's what the individual shared.

What caused the shocking ‘wake up call’ for the NRI techie?

The NRI techie noted that they had recently moved from the US to India and had anticipated there would be an ‘adjustment period’.

“I braced myself for the infamous traffic. I looked forward to the incredible food. However, I did not expect the shift in work culture to hit me so quickly. I encountered it right on a job application page,” they shared on Reddit.

They explained how they were filling out an online application for a tech role in Bengaluru, when they came across the custom questionnaire at the bottom. “Everything looked standard,” until then, the techie noted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, one question gave them a rude awakening. Between the standard salary expectations and notice period questions, there was a ‘mandatory checkbox,’ the techie shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, one question gave them a rude awakening. Between the standard salary expectations and notice period questions, there was a ‘mandatory checkbox,’ the techie shared. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read | NRI techie living in US for 9 years shares 5 reasons he moved back to India: ‘I missed…’

“It asked: ‘Are you comfortable with daily late evening calls?’,” they noted. “The form gave no context. It offered no nuance. It was just a simple yes-or-no gatekeeper for the job,” the techie further said.

Comparing the situation to the US, the NRI techie continued that overseas ‘evenings belong’ to the worker. While adding that sometimes there is a ‘crunch time’, by and large, there is better work-life balance.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“But a daily expectation to log back in after dinner to catch up with US time zones causes massive burnout. Here, Indian tech companies use it as an upfront filter to weed out anyone who wants a normal personal life,” the techie said.

They went on to praise the Bengaluru tech scene and wrote “I love the energy of the Bengaluru tech scene. The drive and ambition in this city are incredible. But seeing that question as a formal requirement on a job portal made me pause. It is my first major wake-up call regarding the difference in work-life balance between the US and India. In the US, employers expect boundaries. In the Indian corporate world, giving up those boundaries feels like the price of admission.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

They also asked other expats "How did you react the first time you saw this? Do you just check "yes" and negotiate the details later or have you found ways to maintain a healthy work-life balance in India without hurting your job search?".

HT.com could not verify the authenticity of this post.

Meanwhile, the NRI techie's post drew a host of reactions.

NRI techie's post draws reactions

One person noted “I am assuming you have never worked in the Indian tech previously and started your career in the US? Sadly, being available 24×7 is a reality for quite a few companies in India and that happens even when it is not explicitly mentioned on the job application like in this case. Things are changing but at a very slow pace.” They further advised “You can always take the offer and figure out ways to find an alternative once you have settled, but this is not sure shot and is a bit risky. That said, there are employers/sectors who can provide great work life integration / felxibility while offering a steady career growth (think European Banking GCCs). All the best!”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another added “It’s the reality of the world we live in - many companies operating in India either have other offices or customers in the US. One shift that I’ve been seeing over the last few years is that this is no longer exclusively an Indian thing. My American counterparts on the west coast are also working late evenings to collaborate with my team so I don’t really mind. If that’s a deal breaker, just don’t sign up for it. At least it’s transparent.”

Yet another asked, “Where did you work in the U.S ? was it a startup ? or a small company without global presence ? Did you get by without having to work with global counterparts ? If you did then this must be new to you. But for most in the IT industry in the U.S and in india, collaborating with global teams means working beyond set day-time only hours. I work at a FAANG and most of the team is in the U.S. My product managers and engg team members in the U.S also work in their PST PM hrs like we do during the IST PM hrs. But it's not every single day. Just 2-3 nights until 10 pm and strictly no friday nights. If you want a cozy job day-time only job then join indian startups serving indian customers.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}