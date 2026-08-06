UK to expand research visa route to more than 100 companies; here's how Indian professionals can benefit

The UK government has announced a major expansion of its Global Talent visa program, allowing more than 100 research-intensive companies, including pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and automaker Jaguar Land Rover, to sponsor leading scientists, researchers and engineers through a fast-track immigration route previously dominated by universities and research institutions.

United Kingdom national flag. (Unsplash)

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The announcement is part of Britain's broader strategy to strengthen its clean energy, life sciences and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors while addressing concerns from businesses that the country's immigration system has made it harder to attract highly skilled global talent.

More companies can now use Global Talent route

Under the changes announced on Thursday, research-intensive businesses will be able to use the Global Talent visa pathway to recruit top international talent directly. Previously, the route was used primarily by universities and publicly funded research organizations.

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{{^usCountry}} The government also said it plans to expand another visa scheme aimed at companies working in critical technologies such as quantum computing and engineering biology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government also said it plans to expand another visa scheme aimed at companies working in critical technologies such as quantum computing and engineering biology. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the changes are designed to support Britain's efforts to reindustrialize the economy by making it easier for innovative businesses to recruit world-class researchers and specialists.

The announcement follows repeated concerns from industry groups that high visa costs and rigid immigration rules were making the UK less competitive than other countries in attracting skilled professionals.

Here's how Indian professionals can benefit

The expanded pathway could open up more opportunities for Indian scientists, researchers and technology professionals seeking careers in the UK, particularly in sectors such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, clean energy and advanced engineering.

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Unlike the Skilled Worker visa, the Global Talent visa is introduced for individuals who are recognized as leaders, or have the potential to become leaders, in their field.

According to the UK government, eligible applicants must be at least 18 years old and work in one of three broad areas:

Academia and research Arts and culture Digital technology

Applicants who have received an eligible internationally recognized prestigious prize can apply directly without first obtaining an endorsement.

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Others must secure an endorsement from an approved UK endorsing body demonstrating that they are leaders or emerging leaders in their profession.

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The visa allows successful applicants to live and work in the UK for up to five years at a time, with no limit on the total length of stay as long as they continue to renew their permission.

Depending on their field and route of application, Global Talent visa holders may also become eligible for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) after three or five years, providing a pathway to permanent settlement.

Application process and costs

Applications for the Global Talent visa are made online.

According to the UK government, applicants applying through an endorsement pay £561 for the endorsement and £205 for the visa, taking the total application fee to £766. Those applying through an eligible prestigious prize pay the full £766 upfront.

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Applicants must also pay the immigration health surcharge, currently £1,035 per year for each person included in the application.

The government says visa decisions are usually issued within three weeks for applicants applying from outside the UK and within eight weeks for those applying from inside the country. Faster processing may be available for an additional fee.