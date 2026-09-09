US freezes Cognizant Green Card filings as Trump administration puts employment-based immigration under fresh scrutiny

The Trump administration has escalated its crackdown on alleged abuse of the US employment-based immigration system, with the Department of Labor suspending Cognizant’s new PERM filings amid an investigation into alleged visa fraud.

Cognizant’s green card filings suspended. (X/@unumihaimedia)

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The suspension was announced by Labor Department Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito, who said Cognizant’s PERM filings had been halted as investigators examine the company’s use of the employment-based immigration system. D’Esposito said officials were working with the White House Fraud Task Force and warned that threats to American workers would not be tolerated.

"Fighting fraud is a TEAM SPORT. @Sonderling47 and I are for real.

@Cognizant’s PERM filings are suspended.

@DOLOIG is on the hunt.

Threats to American workers will NOT be tolerated.

Alongside @WHFraudTF, we’re following facts, fraud and finances. Handcuffs await," D’Esposito posted on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The move affects PERM, or Program Electronic Review Management, the labor certification process generally required before an employer can sponsor a foreign worker for an employment-based green card. What Cognizant’s suspension means {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move affects PERM, or Program Electronic Review Management, the labor certification process generally required before an employer can sponsor a foreign worker for an employment-based green card. What Cognizant’s suspension means {{/usCountry}}

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The action prevents Cognizant from moving forward with new PERM filings while the investigation continues. It does not amount to a suspension of the H-1B program, and existing PERM approvals are not covered by the reported action.

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The Labor Department has not publicly disclosed the specific allegations against Cognizant, how many filings are affected or how long the suspension will remain in place.

The development follows a broader Labor Department investigation launched into alleged fraud and abuse involving the H-1B and PERM programs. Officials have said the probe is examining issues including fraudulent visa applications, wage-related abuses, exploitation of foreign workers and practices that could undermine US workers.

Why the Trump administration is targeting PERM

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PERM has become an important focus of the administration’s broader effort to tighten enforcement of employment-based immigration rules.

For companies seeking permanent residency for foreign employees, the labor certification process is a critical early stage. A suspension can therefore prevent an employer from starting new green-card sponsorship cases even though it does not automatically affect workers who already have approved applications or other immigration statuses.

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Cognizant, which was founded in Chennai and is now headquartered in the US, is one of the major corporate users of employment-based immigration programs. The company has also faced scrutiny as the Trump administration increases enforcement against alleged misuse of H-1B and PERM programs.

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The Labor Department has also suspended PERM filings by Cloudera, signaling that the investigation is not limited to a single company.

For foreign workers seeking US permanent residency through employer sponsorship, the Cognizant action is significant because it shows that the administration’s crackdown is extending beyond H-1B petitions to the green-card sponsorship process itself.