Indians in US on tourist visa: How to stay longer, when to apply and what Form I-539 means

Indian travelers in the US on a tourist or other nonimmigrant visa may be able to extend their authorized stay without immediately leaving the country, but the process depends on their visa category and immigration status. How Indians can extend their US visit without leaving America? (Unsplash)

The US government’s official guidance says eligible visitors can apply for an extension while they are still in the United States. For those travelling on a B-2 tourist visa, the extension request is generally made through Form I-539, filed with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Indians on B-2 tourist visas can apply through Form I-539 Indian nationals visiting the US for tourism on a B-2 visa can request an extension of their stay by filing Form I-539, provided they meet the applicable eligibility requirements.

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The application must include the applicant’s original Form I-94, which records the person’s arrival and authorized departure date. The I-94 is particularly important because the date governing how long a visitor can legally remain in the US is tied to the authorized period of stay, rather than simply the visa’s expiration date. The government specifically directs B-2 visitors seeking an extension to provide the I-94 with their request.

Applicants must also explain why they need additional time in the US and demonstrate that the extended stay will remain temporary. The government asks applicants to outline their arrangements for leaving the country and explain the potential impact of the extension on their employment and residence in their home country.

When should Indians apply for a US stay extension? The government advises applicants to file for an extension at least 45 days before their authorized stay expires, if possible.

The request should therefore not be left until the final days of the authorized period. Applicants can submit Form I-539 by mail, while some applicants may also be eligible to file online, depending on their circumstances. The applicable USCIS fee should be checked before filing because fees can change.

Importantly, extending a US stay is different from extending or renewing the visa itself. A visa generally allows a traveler to seek admission to the US, while the authorized period of stay is reflected in the person's admission record, including the I-94. An extension request is therefore about remaining lawfully in the US for longer.

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Not every US visa holder can extend their stay The option is not available to every nonimmigrant visa holder. The government cautions that not all nonimmigrant visa categories are eligible for an extension and directs applicants to USCIS guidance to determine whether their particular situation qualifies.

For Indian visitors, this means checking the specific visa category and immigration status before submitting an application. A request should also be supported by a legitimate reason for remaining temporarily in the US and evidence that the applicant intends to depart after the extended period.

The US government says applicants should consult the Form I-539 instructions and USCIS guidance for filing requirements, eligibility and fees.