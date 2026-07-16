US visa denial to NYU-bound Indian student sparks debate over interview response: ‘Do not brag’

An Indian student’s account of being denied a US F1 visa despite securing admission to New York University (NYU) has triggered a discussion on Reddit, with users debating whether their response during the visa interview may have affected the outcome.

The US visa applicant said the interview ended without questions about his financial documents or further discussion about his plans. (Representational file photo)

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The applicant, who was seeking a student visa for an MS in Construction Management under NYU’s Department of Civil and Urban Engineering, shared their interview experience after their appointment at the US Embassy in New Delhi on July 14, 2026.

Here's what happened in the interview

According to the applicant’s Reddit post, the interview began with the consular officer asking for his passport and I-20 document. The officer then asked which universities he had applied to apart from NYU.

The applicant said they had applied to Stanford, Columbia, NYU, the University of Washington and Syracuse. They added that they had received admission offers from the University of Washington and Syracuse besides NYU.

When asked why they selected NYU, the applicant said they explained that the university had a strong global reputation and that its Civil Engineering department aligned with their academic interests.

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A screenshot of the Reddit post.

{{^usCountry}} The student said they additionally mentioned that NYU had awarded them a merit scholarship of $8,000 per year. However, according to their account, the student was interrupted while explaining the scholarship details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The student said they additionally mentioned that NYU had awarded them a merit scholarship of $8,000 per year. However, according to their account, the student was interrupted while explaining the scholarship details. {{/usCountry}}

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“Your visa is denied. Try again later,” the officer told them, as per the applicant.

The applicant said the interview ended without questions about their financial documents or further discussion about their plans. They added that no specific verbal reason for the refusal was given.

HT.com could not independently verify the claims made by the applicant.

Reddit users analyze visa interview

The post sparked a debate on Reddit, with several users analyzing the applicant’s response to the question about why he chose NYU. Many commenters suggested that mentioning rankings and reputation alone may not have been enough to show a strong academic connection with the university.

One user pointed out that visa officers hear similar responses from thousands of applicants and advised candidates to make their answers more personalized.

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“They are well aware of the rankings of the university, thousands of students appear before them and say the same thing. But rankings are one of the basic/common factor while considering the university which need not to be mentioned,” the user wrote.

The commenter suggested that applicants should instead focus on specific academic factors, adding, “try mentioning your subjects, specific professor and their works or clubs which you are excited, how curriculum is aligned well with your background.”

The Reddit user said the response did not sufficiently address the applicant’s future plans in India. “Generic answer for ‘Why this Uni?’ Also you talked about your career path and not how the degree will help your career grow in India."

Some users also discussed the role of financial information during student visa interviews. One commenter advised applicants to avoid bringing up details that are not specifically asked for, writing: “Never mention about financial status unless it is asked by officer. Answer to question asked. Do not brag.”

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Also Read: Why was this Indian applicant's US B1/B2 visa rejected in under a minute? Reddit users weigh in

Another user argued that the refusal itself indicated the officer’s concerns about eligibility under US visa rules. “The guy gave you a clear explanation, in writing, and cited the section of law he was required to use,” the commenter wrote, referring to the refusal process.

What does an F1 visa refusal mean?

Under the US Immigration and Nationality Act, nonimmigrant visa applications can be refused under Section 214(b) if an applicant fails to establish eligibility for the visa category or does not sufficiently demonstrate that they meet the requirements for temporary entry.

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An F1 visa applicant must show that they are a genuine student, have been accepted by an approved educational institution and intend to follow the conditions of their visa.

Applicants who receive a refusal can submit a new application, although they must complete the process again and address any concerns that may have contributed to the earlier decision.