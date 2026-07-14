US visa paperwork taking too long? New AI tool claims to prepare petitions in just 30 minutes

Preparing paperwork for a US visa or employment-based immigration petition can be a lengthy process involving government forms, supporting documents and multiple rounds of review. Now, artificial intelligence is entering the immigration space, with a new platform claiming it can reduce the time needed to prepare petitions to under 30 minutes.

The platform is designed to simplify the document-heavy parts of immigration filings. (X/@USAndIndia)

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Texas-based legal technology company EAZYPETITION LLC has launched eazyPetition, an AI-powered platform designed to assist with preparing US immigration petitions.

According to the company, users can upload documents including passports, resumes and supporting evidence. The platform then extracts relevant details, fills immigration forms and generates draft petitions within minutes.

How does the AI visa petition tool work?

The platform is designed to simplify the document-heavy parts of immigration filings, which often require applicants and legal teams to collect, organize and review large amounts of information.

AI tools can help with tasks such as extracting details from documents, arranging supporting evidence and preparing initial drafts of forms and letters.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the technology does not replace the US immigration process or eliminate the need for legal review. Can AI replace immigration lawyers? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the technology does not replace the US immigration process or eliminate the need for legal review. Can AI replace immigration lawyers? {{/usCountry}}

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No. Experts say AI should be viewed as a productivity tool rather than a substitute for immigration attorneys.

US visa petitions must still comply with requirements set by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Many categories require careful legal analysis, evidence selection and case strategy: areas where human judgment remains important.

Immigration professionals often spend hours completing forms, preparing attorney letters, responding to Requests for Evidence (RFEs) and ensuring that applications meet changing regulatory requirements.

AI can help reduce administrative work, but final decisions on visa eligibility remain with USCIS.

Why are AI companies entering the immigration sector?

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Immigration law involves significant amounts of repetitive paperwork, making it an attractive area for automation.

Research has shown that machine-learning systems can assist with classifying immigration documents and preparing draft responses to RFEs. However, studies have also found that AI systems can struggle with complex legal reasoning and changes in immigration rules.

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Several companies are now developing AI-based immigration tools.

Platforms such as Parley help immigration lawyers draft applications and organize supporting documents, while Y Combinator-backed startup Gale focuses on employment-based visas, including H-1B cases, with licensed attorneys conducting final reviews. Casium uses AI tools to analyze candidate profiles, suggest possible visa categories and prepare draft filings.

Which US visas could benefit from AI tools?

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AI platforms are increasingly being used for employment-based immigration cases, including:

H-1B work visas

O-1 extraordinary ability visas

EB-1 petitions

Employer-sponsored green card applications

Investor visas

Responses to USCIS Requests for Evidence (RFEs)