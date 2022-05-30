A strong commitment to agricultural growth

Under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, the Union ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare has rolled out innovative schemes to reform the farm sector and empower farmers. Thanks to these schemes and programmes, the livelihood standards of farmers are improving, central grants are reaching their bank accounts in a transparent manner, and farming is emerging as a viable business proposition.

In the last eight years, the budget allocation for the ministry has increased by almost six times. This fiscal’s allocation, ₹1.32 lakh crore, is a reflection of the Union government’s focus on the welfare of farmers. The record production of food grains and horticultural crops also proves that the increased allocation is being spent properly. According to the third advance estimates (2021-22), the production of food grains is estimated at about 315 million tonnes, while the output of the horticulture sector is also estimated at 334 million tonnes, the highest ever. It is no small matter that despite the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine crisis, India has emerged as a major food grains supplier to the world.

The Union government has also consistently increased the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for kharif, rabi and other commercial crops. As a result, MSP of paddy rose from ₹1,310 per quintal to ₹1,940 per quintal in 2013-14. Similarly, in 2013-14, MSP of wheat was ₹1,400 per quintal, now it is ₹2,015 per quintal.

During the rabi marketing season (RMS) 2021-22, 43.34 million metric tonnes of wheat was procured at MSP, the highest ever. Punjab, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have seen the highest procurement of wheat. Data also reveals that ₹85,604.40 crore was credited to 4.9 million wheat-producing farmers during RMS.

The Union government has credited around ₹1.82 lakh crore to 115 million farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana ( ₹6,000 per annum in three equal instalments). This is one of the key schemes of the Union government and a symbol of its vision to improve the social and economic status of the farming community. The soil health card scheme makes farmers aware of better farming techniques for better yield. The government has also made special provision for organic farming and natural farming in the budget. Under this, special attention is paid to soil health, natural farming and conservation of resources and the environment. In Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, five kilometres on both banks of the river Ganga will be brought under natural farming.

The government has also constituted a committee under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to include syllabus related to natural farming in undergraduate and postgraduate teaching courses. Chemical-free natural farming is being supported by the ministry and ICAR. Keeping in view the contemporary nature of natural farming, ICAR has issued special guidelines to agricultural universities to include research and allied subjects related to natural farming. Natural farming has been led to an increase farmers’ income and improved their quality of life.

The dedicated approach of the Union government towards the farming community is also reflected in the ₹1,00,000 crore allocated for the agricultural infrastructure fund and the government is committed to provide basic facilities such as godowns, custom hiring centres, primary processing units, sorting and grading units and cold storage. Furthermore, through these basic facilities, the government is committed to providing remunerative prices to farmers for their produce.

Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-Reliant India Campaign), the Union government is also promoting the national bee-keeping and honey mission. Similarly, the government is committed to using platforms and schemes such as the National Agricultural Market (e-NAM), Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana and Agricultural Mechanisation and Cluster Development Programme to benefit farmers.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, farmers are insured against natural calamity. In order to bring more and more farmers under the scheme, the Meri Policy, Mere Haath campaign has been launched. The importance of the PM Crop Insurance Scheme can be gauged from the fact that farmers have deposited about ₹21,000 crore as premium. They have been reimbursed ₹1.15 lakh crore as claims against crop damage.

The kisan rail scheme is another important concept put forward by PM Modi for faster transportation of agricultural produce; special trains are being run for quick transportation of perishable agricultural produce. So far, 2,500 train trips have been conducted on about 175 routes across the country. In this year’s budget, special emphasis has been given agricultural start-ups and agri-entrepreneurship. Work is being done very fast in this direction, and the results are also visible. Many hopes and expectations rest on the agriculture sector, which the government, under the leadership of our generous and able PM Modi, understands well and is chugging full steam ahead towards its destination.

At present, the government and the citizens are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, marking 75 years of Independence. All central ministries and departments and state governments have been mobilised to celebrate this grand festival. As part of the celebrations, the agriculture ministry recently (April 25-30) celebrated Kisan Bhagidari, Prathmikta Hamari Abhiyan (Partnering farmers is our priority) with great enthusiasm.

During this campaign, all departments of the ministry, organisations and institutions under it, including ICAR and 725 Krishi Vigyan Kendras, organised kisan melas, kisan sammelans, seminars, workshops, webinars and round tables. In this way, when the nation celebrates the 100th year of Independence, the country will have a bird’s eye view of the evergreen agricultural sector. With this dream, we are all moving towards building an Atmanirbhar agriculture-Atmanirbhar India (Self-Reliant Agriculture - Self-Reliant India).

Narendra Singh Tomar is Union minister of agriculture and farmers welfare

The views expressed are personal