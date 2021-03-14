IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / Address political finances, election malpractices
During the 2014 elections, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>300 crore in cash and hundreds of kilos worth of drugs was recovered across the country (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
During the 2014 elections, 300 crore in cash and hundreds of kilos worth of drugs was recovered across the country (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
opinion

Address political finances, election malpractices

Elections should not be so expensive that only those with financial power can hope to win. Such high-cost elections can never lead to a healthy democracy
READ FULL STORY
By Shashi Shekhar
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:43 AM IST

Two recent news reports paint an image of India today. The first report was about how Delhi’s residents saw a dip of 20,000 in their average income during the Covid-19 period. If this is the case in Delhi, one can well imagine the situation in many other states.

The other report, from Assam, highlighted how more than 18 crore in cash, alcohol, drugs and other banned substances were recovered in the state in just 11 days. So, on the one hand, the world’s largest democracy has been left poorer by the pandemic. On the other, the political system, instead of doing anything constructive, is using cash and liquor to woo voters, in a democratic election.

These reports remind me of a dinner I attended when the Janata Dal was in power. The host was a Union minister and many Members of Parliament (MPs) and influential people were in attendance. Before moving into the Lutyens’ bungalow he now occupied, the minister lived in a tony area of Vasant Kunj in Delhi. A self-proclaimed socialist, he was born into riches.

At that party, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Rajasthan blithely told me that liquor and money were necessary lubricants for elections in India. He went on to say that the main demand from voters after the elections was not to build roads, schools or hospitals but for jobs, contracts or a back-door entry for some sinecure or other.

That, said the MLA, is why elected representatives need much more money than their salaries would afford them — to build up a corpus to provide liquor and cash for the next election, not to mention hiring musclemen.

His words were met with much mirth. But I was deeply disturbed. I recalled a popular slogan of that time — “Raja nahi faqir hai, Bharat ki taqdeer hai” (not a king but a beggar, he’s the destiny of India).

Many in that room were fellow travellers of the then faqir-raja prime minister, Vishwanath Pratap Singh. Yet, their sentiments were that voters could be bought with cash and liquor.

Since the conversation, three decades ago, a whole new generation has emerged in the country. Statistics may not always be completely accurate, but they give us an indication of which way the wind is blowing. It does not matter which party won the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but the figures that the Election Commission made public are shocking.

During the 2014 elections, 300 crore in cash and hundreds of kilos worth of drugs was recovered across the country. Action was taken against more than 1.1 million people in this connection. And during the next general election, 844 crore in cash, liquor worth 304 crore, narcotics worth more than 1,200 crore, and jewellery or gifts worth about 1,000 crore were recovered. In just five years, this trend has deteriorated sharply.

The Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) found in an investigation that out of 539 members in the Lok Sabha, 475 were multi-millionaires. Of these, 266 have assets of more than 5 crore. There has been a steady increase in the number of millionaire MPs in our country. In the 2009 Lok Sabha, 58% of the MPs were crorepatis. In 2014, their number rose to 82% and 88% of the MPs in the current House are multi-millionaires.

It does not end here. At least 51% of those elected to the Bihar assembly in 2020 have serious criminal charges against them. The previous assembly had 40% members with criminal charges.

At the same time, the people’s incomes have not gone up, and, in many cases, they have come down. In the Covid-19 era, many people have sunk further into poverty while another section has profited significantly. This disparity does not bode well for our democracy.

Elections in a democracy should not be so expensive that only those with financial power can hope to win. Such high-cost elections can never lead to a healthy democracy. The great socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia, a champion of the poor, came up with the slogan “one note, one vote”.

His candidates used to hand around bags at their meetings and appeal for one rupee notes. Many of these people won and went on to have successful political careers. But most of them changed, for the worse, once in power. If they had followed the principles of Lohia, surely our democracy would have been the better for it.

These are all matters of regret. But regret changes nothing. For the last five decades at least, our collective consciousness has been largely guided by money power. This goes against the very grain of democracy.

Our leaders and the people who elect them must introspect on this and hopefully engage in course correction before it is too late.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
During the campaign, there were concerns among some in India about Biden because of his criticism of India on issues such as Kashmir and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) (REUTERS)
During the campaign, there were concerns among some in India about Biden because of his criticism of India on issues such as Kashmir and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) (REUTERS)
opinion

Under Joe Biden, a return to professional diplomacy with India

By Frank F Islam
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:57 PM IST
Under the current secretary of state, Antony Blinken, the US is more likely to play the role of a firefighter, rather than that of an arsonist. That does not, however, mean Washington will be blind to potential Chinese aggression
READ FULL STORY
Close
It is also evident that the Biden administration continues to attach considerable strategic significance to the Indo-US relationship (AFP)
It is also evident that the Biden administration continues to attach considerable strategic significance to the Indo-US relationship (AFP)
opinion

For the US, the competing priorities on India

By Sumit Ganguly
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Faced with the growing aggressiveness of China, India remains a prospective linchpin in America’s regional strategy
READ FULL STORY
Close
Central and state security agencies have to play a much more assertive role; candidates must adhere to security and safety norms; EC should accept some measure of responsibility for lapses and take corrective measures (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
Central and state security agencies have to play a much more assertive role; candidates must adhere to security and safety norms; EC should accept some measure of responsibility for lapses and take corrective measures (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
opinion

In poll season, the security of leaders

By Yashovardhan Azad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee’s accident raises questions about the enforcement of security protocols and the role of institutions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Quad may not be a full-scale alliance yet, but a new “minilateral” is taking shape. If Quad emerges as an economic powerhouse, it will be beneficial to the entire region (Bloomberg)
Quad may not be a full-scale alliance yet, but a new “minilateral” is taking shape. If Quad emerges as an economic powerhouse, it will be beneficial to the entire region (Bloomberg)
opinion

The rationale and future of Quad

By Ram Madhav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:52 PM IST
Militarism is in the air in the Indo-Pacific. But it is important to keep the level of competition non-militaristic
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the 2014 elections, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>300 crore in cash and hundreds of kilos worth of drugs was recovered across the country (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
During the 2014 elections, 300 crore in cash and hundreds of kilos worth of drugs was recovered across the country (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
opinion

Address political finances, election malpractices

By Shashi Shekhar
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:43 AM IST
Elections should not be so expensive that only those with financial power can hope to win. Such high-cost elections can never lead to a healthy democracy
READ FULL STORY
Close
Media reports suggest that parties now want the budget session cut short for campaigning in assembly polls (PTI)
Media reports suggest that parties now want the budget session cut short for campaigning in assembly polls (PTI)
opinion

In India, the weakening of the institution of grand inquest

By Chakshu Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Last week, protests by the Opposition, demanding a discussion on rising fuel prices, led to disruptions in Parliament. The two Houses were barely able to work for three hours each over the first three days
READ FULL STORY
Close
Don’t diss the disability
Don’t diss the disability
opinion

A Calmer You by Sonal Kalra: Don’t diss the disability. Here’s a true story, a good one

By Sonal Kalra
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Don’t jump to conclusions already. I know you don’t make fun of anyone, but a lot of us do, knowingly or otherwise. Here’s a true story, a good one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengal’s outcome will shape national politics, for a TMC win will serve as a check on the BJP’s centralising tendencies while a BJP win will give it renewed political legitimacy to push through its ideological and governance agenda (SAMIR JANA/HTPHOTO)
Bengal’s outcome will shape national politics, for a TMC win will serve as a check on the BJP’s centralising tendencies while a BJP win will give it renewed political legitimacy to push through its ideological and governance agenda (SAMIR JANA/HTPHOTO)
opinion

Bengal’s politics has changed, forever

By Chanakya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Irrespective of whether the TMC stays in power or the BJP wins, the political structure in the state is witnessing a rupture with long-lasting consequences
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kobad Ghandy comes out the district court, Patiala, May 27, 2016 (HT PHOTO)
Kobad Ghandy comes out the district court, Patiala, May 27, 2016 (HT PHOTO)
opinion

Kobad Ghandy’s notes from prison

By Karan Thapar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Of the ambition to build ‘a democratic and just society’, Ghandy says, ‘one may not have advanced even a step further’. Of his countrymen, he asks, ‘Why did the masses so easily choose a free market over real freedom, as also freedom from want?’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Community surveillance and involvement of neighbours, well-wishers and local people can never be substituted by electronic gadgets and physical barriers. (HTPHOTO)
Community surveillance and involvement of neighbours, well-wishers and local people can never be substituted by electronic gadgets and physical barriers. (HTPHOTO)
opinion

A city isn’t smart if it cannot provide safety

By Sudhanshu Sarangi and Manjari Khanna Kapoor
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:22 PM IST
India’s urban development needs to re-adjust its methodologies to integrate security into the planning of cities, neighbourhoods and regulatory controls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pope Francis, accompanied by the Chaldean Catholic Archbishop of Mosul Najib Michaeel Moussa, looks on at a square near the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception (al-Tahira-l-Kubra), in the old city of Iraq's northern Mosul, March 7, 2021 (AFP)
Pope Francis, accompanied by the Chaldean Catholic Archbishop of Mosul Najib Michaeel Moussa, looks on at a square near the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception (al-Tahira-l-Kubra), in the old city of Iraq's northern Mosul, March 7, 2021 (AFP)
opinion

The Pope sends out a message of fraternity

By Mark Tully
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:20 PM IST
During the Iraq visit, the Pope’s call for fraternity was appreciated by Muslim leaders. Sheikh Ahmad al-Tayeb, the Sunni Grand Imam of al-Azhar University, tweeted, “I hope his trip achieves the desired outcome to continue on the path of human fraternity.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The next two 2+2s went with “Indo-Pacific region and beyond”. But the Joe Biden administration might be ready to go beyond that “beyond”. (AP)
The next two 2+2s went with “Indo-Pacific region and beyond”. But the Joe Biden administration might be ready to go beyond that “beyond”. (AP)
opinion

The Western Indian Ocean Region matters

By Yashwant Raj
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Just that acknowledgement of a key strategic imperative was enough for those frustrated by prolonged inaction on this front
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many states have also been roiled by attempts by relatively prosperous peasant groups — Jats, Patels and Marathas, among others — to claim the benefits of reservation, setting up confrontations either with groups with existing quotas or challenging the Supreme Court’s 50% limit on reservation (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Many states have also been roiled by attempts by relatively prosperous peasant groups — Jats, Patels and Marathas, among others — to claim the benefits of reservation, setting up confrontations either with groups with existing quotas or challenging the Supreme Court’s 50% limit on reservation (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Redesigning India’s reservation system

By Alexander Lee
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:37 PM IST
The current system is indifferent to the level of social disadvantage of those who are not members of a quota category and assumes that the disadvantages of those within each category are the same.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parliamentary democracy is part of the basic structure of the Constitution, as is federalism. Parliamentary democracy is sustained by time-bound elections, regardless of how much they cost and regardless of whether these are in tandem with other state elections or not (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Parliamentary democracy is part of the basic structure of the Constitution, as is federalism. Parliamentary democracy is sustained by time-bound elections, regardless of how much they cost and regardless of whether these are in tandem with other state elections or not (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
opinion

India must reject the one nation-one election idea

By Asaduddin Owaisi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:46 PM IST
Simultaneous elections will undermine the Constitution, weaken democracy, and annihilate regional parties. Administrative convenience or expense can’t be an excuse
READ FULL STORY
Close
With mainstream secularism facing a credibility crisis, those who have suffered the most are Muslims. They appear to be looking for alternatives that go beyond clichéd and bogus definitions of secularism. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
With mainstream secularism facing a credibility crisis, those who have suffered the most are Muslims. They appear to be looking for alternatives that go beyond clichéd and bogus definitions of secularism. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
opinion

The hypocrisy of India’s secular polity

By Rajdeep Sardesai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 05:48 PM IST
The centrist secular space that rejects religion as a marker of political identity is being hollowed out
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP