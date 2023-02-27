Aim to become a leader in the global science race

For centuries, the developed world dictated the terms of reference for everything under the sun, from global economics and environmental policies to social laws and norms. Many of those structures and rules were biased. Today, the world order is shifting rapidly. With increased global connectivity, access to knowledge and a better understanding of the socioeconomic history of global development, the developing world’s ambitions are changing. While political leaders have recognised this ambition, bordering on hyper-nationalism, they, and policymakers, have not been able to address the imperativeness of setting the new-age agenda, which continues to be driven by the developed world. The speed of technological advancements has put the developing world at a disadvantage. Much of it has been its own fault. In India, we have allowed many opportunities to slip away. Here are a few examples.

Automobile industry: In the 1990s, most electric vehicles worldwide were low-speed, low-range neighbourhood electric vehicles. Launched in 2001, REVA was one of the pioneers. Tudor India Limited supplied the car’s Prestolite batteries. General Motors took this battery technology to introduce e-Spark in 2009. It was a pioneering technology and could have led a battery revolution, but for the lack of research and development (R&D) investment.

Textile Industry: The 1980s saw a polyester boom and the availability of cheaper and affordable fabric in India. With its traditional knowledge of the finest cotton and silk fabrics and its booming polyester yarn industry, the country could have revolutionised the global textile industry with some visionary investment in R&D. But that did not happen.

IT Industry: The sector contributes 7.4% to the Gross Domestic Product. With world-class skilled manpower and infrastructure, the sector needs to shake off the complacency of providing services, lead in developing software for the world, and invest in R&D to create domain knowledge. CoWIN is an excellent example of the Indian software sector’s enterprise, and today, the need to innovate, especially in regional languages, is the way forward. Setting up Artificial Intelligence centres without unlocking data is like putting the cart before the horse. India’s researchers need access-scrubbed clean data and develop multilingual software to address consumer needs. Immense opportunities will be lost if we do not accelerate our investment in this sector, which affects health, agriculture, and the economy.

Pharma industry: Because of the low prices and high-quality generic drugs, Indian medicines are preferred worldwide, making the country the pharmacy of the world. But it is yet to produce a blockbuster. With the recent vaccine success, it is clear that much can be achievedLarge investments in R&D is needed. India’s regulatory agencies must be streamlined and aligned with global agencies. It is time to do away with the requirements of multiple clearances and approvals. The burgeoning sector needs to be supported by a robust and efficient regulatory agency.

There is inertia in the governance system, which seems to hobble technology leadership. This is compounded by an inefficient regulatory and compliance system and a slow patent regime. The country needs a flexible and nimble governance structure, shifting from version 1.0 (colonial-style centrally powered governance) to a new model. Definite measures of restructuring governance, collapsing hierarchies, and decentralising power and decision-making are vital. For the largest democracy in the world, an egalitarian governance structure is critical. The G20 presidency is a good time to present an agenda that speaks for the Global South, which reflects the changing world order in terms of new and innovative thought, marrying the needs of economic growth and the idealism of an equal and equitable world.

We need detailed, evidence-based and data-backed blueprints where India can emerge as a thought leader. India’s economy rests on the unorganised sector and micro and small enterprises. This is a unique, equitable and alternative model of economic growth and must be discused, especially as the world grapples with the repercussions of control of the economy by conglomerates, affordable and accessible health care, agricultural practices that combine traditional techniques and modern agricultural technology; and environment management addressing sustainable aspirational development. These blueprints must form the basis of why the world order needs to change. Innovation in thought and practice is needed urgently. Then, and only then, will the world take India seriously and not merely indulge her due to her markets and human resource. Lead in knowledge and thought, not follow, should be the mantra.

Shailja Vaidya Gupta is former senior adviser, office of principal secretary to the Government of IndiaThe views expressed are personal