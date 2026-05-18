Beyond Cannes, the enduring legacy of 'Amma Ariyan'

Iconoclast director John Abraham’s Amma Ariyan (Report to Mother/Malayalam/1986) was screened at Cannes 2026 in its new avatar, a restored 4k version, to a packed house on Sunday. It is also the only Indian feature film selected this year for the world premiere at this prestigious festival. The film was restored by Film Heritage Foundation, an organisation that has been playing a sterling role in preserving, restoring and showcasing the best of Asian film heritage. According to Gerald Duchaussoy, head of Cannes Classics, “ Amma Ariyan is definitely one of the best films we have received this year. I was blown away by the intensity which spread throughout the film, the camera movements, the black and white imagery and the political atmosphere. A trip in itself, Amma Ariyan needs to be restored and seen in proper condition. Cannes will be a good start for the future.”

The reasons why Amma Ariyan remains a haunting movie take us back to the basics of cinema, as an industry, mass medium and art form. The questions the film provokes and inspires continue to be all the more relevant and urgent in our times. The film and its making bring to the fore three significant points: One is the method of its production, a unique example of film production by, for and to the people (much before the idea of “crowd funding” came into circulation). Second, is the persistent idea of the collective that runs through the narrative of the film, and third, the notion of the radical.

It was a film that was made by an informal collective of political activists, film enthusiasts and friends of John named Odessa Movies based in Kozhikode. The idea was not just to produce a movie, but to make a comprehensive intervention in film culture: Odessa’s objective was to create a network across the country to exhibit, distribute and if possible, produce serious cinema. If till then film societies focused on exhibition and art filmmakers made movies that desperately sought venues and audiences, Odessa stepped in to fill this gap, by procuring relevant movies from various languages (films of Charlie Chaplin, GV Iyer, Buddhadev Dasgupta, Anand Patwardhan, Chalam Bennrukar etc) and taking them to the people directly. It was through such screenings all over the state and many parts of India, in street corners, town squares, film societies and campus clubs that the money to produce the film was raised. After completion of the film, it was shown in every nook and corner of the country, thus taking the film back to its “producers”. It was open source software at work, everyone was free to screen the film anywhere they wanted!

If it was a collective (Odessa was never a legal or formal entity or organisation) that produced Amma Ariyan, its narrative too was about the idea of the collective. The movie follows the journey of Purushan, and it begins with his encounter with the body of a young man who had committed suicide. Though the dead man’s face looks familiar, he is unable to identify him. The rest of the film is his journey across Kerala (from Wayanad to Fort Kochi) to identify the man and to inform his mother about the tragedy. This journey through physical spaces is also through time, through the sites and incidents of revolutionary action across the state.