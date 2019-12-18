City chillier than Shimla

opinion

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 20:08 IST

CHANDIGARH Why head to Shimla to enjoy winters, when its chillier in Chandigarh!

With maximum temperature falling to 11.3°C on Wednesday — 10 notches below normal — it was the coldest December day in Chandigarh in the past five years. Even Queen of the Hills Shimla recorded a higher maximum temperature of 14.9°C.

“Fog that developed over the ground was lifted due to wind and temperature differences, forming low clouds over the city,” said India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Shivinder Singh, explaining the reason for low temperature. “The low clouds blocked the sunrays, keeping the maximum temperature from rising. This phenomenon doesn’t occur at higher altitudes, such as Shimla.”

Meanwhile, no major disruption in flight operations was reported at the Chandigarh International Airport.

According to IMD officials, visibility near the observatory in Sector 39 remained above 1,000 metre during the day, though in wee hours, it had dropped to 100 metre. This dense fog was lifted around the time of sunrise, said Shivinder Singh.

Singh said a system of weak western disturbances is approaching the city and a similar drop in maximum temperature won’t be likely in the next three days. “Right now, wind speed is peaking at 10km/h. Western disturbances will increase the wind speed a little, and it will help clear the fog. However, the system is unlikely to bring rain. Day temperature will increase as a result,” he said.

Maximum temperature, that had taken a sudden plunge to 11.4°C on Monday had risen to 14°C on Tuesday after dense fog cleared. Meanwhile, minimum temperature went down from 9.6°C on Tuesday to 8.3°C on Wednesday. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 16 and 17 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 9 and 11 degrees.

However, dense fog is likely to make a comeback after the system has passed around Saturday night . A plunge in temperature can be expected then as well, though IMD officials said from next week, both minimum and maximum temperatures can be expected to go back to their normal values.

MERCURY METER

Maximum temperature on December 18

Chandigarh 11.3°C

Ambala 13.8°C

Patiala 14.1°C

Ludhiana 14.2°C

Shimla 14.9°C

Solan 20.2°C