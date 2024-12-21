Fight gender-based violence at the roots

The recently launched month-long campaign against gender-based violence (GBV), led by Union rural development and agriculture and farmers welfare minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with support from various government departments, is perhaps the first time a serious whole-of-government approach has been adopted to this persistent problem. An activist shouts slogan as she leads a rally to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Kolkata, India, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) (AP)

Violence against women is not just domestic and sexual violence, but also a symptom of the larger oppression of women and gender inequality. It is the result of structural violence — manifested as unequal distribution of resources, opportunities, and decision-making — that gives rise to several forms of violence against women.

An Institute of Social Studies Trust (ISST) convening highlighted that existing vulnerabilities and systemic inequalities in both public and private spheres intersect in the realm of work, which influence women’s entry into the workforce, retention, and opportunities for decent work. Economic uncertainty, unsafe working conditions, and gender-based discrimination contribute to a cycle of violence that spans across different domains of life. Addressing GBV in the world of work requires a recognition of this continuum of violence. At the roundtable, Sanya Seth, country programme manager, UN Women, said, “Poverty and lack of access to resources add to the structural barriers women face, which has complicated the issue.” Harish Sadani of Men Against Violence and Abuse said, “Men are not the enemy, the mindset is. How do we engage men in the process? If we say masculinity is a social construct, that means some men in these individual systems can be worked with. I don’t like the word ally-ship since the lives of men are also affected. The RG Kar rape-murder and the boys’ locker-room case are examples. A counter-narrative must be built.”

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, a crime against women is reported in India every three minutes, two women are raped every 60 minutes, and a young married woman is found beaten to death or burnt every six hours. So normalised has GBV become that many women feel it is quite all right for a man to beat his wife if she commits a mistake, or something as trivial as not cooking his food properly or talking to other men. Despite the several helplines and women’s police stations, women continue to face barriers to accessing these, thanks largely to a lack of awareness, stigma, and fear of retaliation. Domestic violence is a complex and widespread issue in India but is often not reported as the victim has to go back to the abusive spouse or partner because of a lack of alternatives. This has severe bodily and emotional health repercussions on such women. Patriarchal standards, female discrimination, poverty, and a lack of education play a key role in this.

Jahnvi Andharia of ISST said that, for most working women in the informal sector, the experience of violence cannot be divided into neat categories of “domestic” or “workplace” violence. There is also the violence they experience on their way to work. Women and girls are forced to negotiate with their families, community leaders, and even the transportation system, to be able to work. These negotiations involve building rather high tolerance for different kinds of harassment as long as it allows them the opportunity to earn a living.

Accountability for structural violence needs a greater collective effort than seen so far. The fact that nine ministries and departments are involved in the campaign against violence gives hope that the message will be widely disseminated. The effort must involve NGOs and other civil society and human rights groups to make a real difference.

The views expressed are personal