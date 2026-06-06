From Delhi to Lahore, what’s in a name?

Last month, a headline in this newspaper caught my attention and captured my imagination. It read: “Pakistan to restore original names of Lahore streets”. What a wonderful idea! Why don’t we do something similar in Delhi? I’m sure the denizens of Bombay, Calcutta and Madras, as those cities were originally called, could be tempted to follow suit.

In Delhi we’ve even gone to the extent of changing names several times. For example, who’s heard of Rajiv Gandhi Chowk or Indira Gandhi Chowk? And does anyone know which is which? Yet, that’s the new name of Connaught Place. The young call it CP and we all know what that stands for. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

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Maryam Nawaz, the Chief Minister (CM) of Pakistan’s Punjab province, has approved a plan to restore the original historical names of streets in Lahore. The idea is to revive the city’s pre-Partition heritage. Apparently, the inspiration comes from her father, the former prime minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif, who is the head of the Lahore Heritage Area Revival Project.

Soon names like Queen’s Road, Davies Road, Lawrence Road and Empress Road will be restored to new life. So too – and this is the marvel of it – will be names like Ram Gali, Laxmi Chowk, Jain Mandir Road, Mohanlal Bazar, Sundar Das Road, Bhagwan Pura and Shanti Nagar.

With this one incredible step, Lahore is embracing its history. More importantly, it’s remembered a truth about cities we’ve forgotten. They have their own spirit and culture. Their own identity and ambience. Each is different from the other because each is unique and particular. And each is grounded in its past, which is its character and, even, its raison d’être.

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{{^usCountry}} When I last visited Lahore, ten years ago, I was delighted to find Egerton Road, where my mother’s grandparents lived, survives. So too Golf Road, where my paternal grandparents stayed. Even Falleti’s Hotel, which had fallen into rack and ruin, had been immaculately restored to the glory it once was. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When I last visited Lahore, ten years ago, I was delighted to find Egerton Road, where my mother’s grandparents lived, survives. So too Golf Road, where my paternal grandparents stayed. Even Falleti’s Hotel, which had fallen into rack and ruin, had been immaculately restored to the glory it once was. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Jugnu Mohsin tells me that in 2005 the Lahore government tried to change the name of Mela Ram Road, named after my grandmother’s grandfather. Her uncle Babar advised the CM not to do it. Mela Ram Road survived. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jugnu Mohsin tells me that in 2005 the Lahore government tried to change the name of Mela Ram Road, named after my grandmother’s grandfather. Her uncle Babar advised the CM not to do it. Mela Ram Road survived. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Maryam Nawaz has sensibly realised that it’s foolish to efface history and alter the spirit of a city. That’s the mistake we keep making in Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maryam Nawaz has sensibly realised that it’s foolish to efface history and alter the spirit of a city. That’s the mistake we keep making in Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What was the need to rechristen Aurangzeb Road APJ Abdul Kalam Marg? I dare say the former president will soon fade from memory whilst the Mughal emperor – even if he was a bigot and tyrant – will continue to arouse curiosity. My friends who live there still refer to it as Aurangzeb Road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What was the need to rechristen Aurangzeb Road APJ Abdul Kalam Marg? I dare say the former president will soon fade from memory whilst the Mughal emperor – even if he was a bigot and tyrant – will continue to arouse curiosity. My friends who live there still refer to it as Aurangzeb Road. {{/usCountry}}

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Who’s heard of Rajiv Gandhi Chowk or Indira Gandhi Chowk? And does anyone know which is which? Yet, that’s the new name of Connaught Place. The young call it CP and we all know what that stands for.

In Delhi we’ve even gone to the extent of changing names several times. Kingsway became Rajpath and I concede it was a well-chosen alternative. But now that’s given way to Kartavya Path, which sounds as flat as stale coca-cola. Race Course Road, where the PM lives, has become Lok Kalyan Marg. The former had a ring to it. The latter sounds leaden and heavy.

The important point is a road name is not just the name of a road. It’s a bit like your own name. It’s part of your identity and one gets attached to it. So, when it’s needlessly and abruptly changed it can be wrenching.

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Second, a road name is not the property of the government. It belongs to all of us. Just as Delhi doesn’t belong to the NDMC or the CM but its residents, regardless of whether they cherish or despoil it, so too the names of its roads, parks, colonies, crossings or squares. It is, after all, our city and we don’t like artificial changes enforced dictatorially.

So, what do you think of my idea of restoring to the bits of Delhi that existed prior to 1947 the names they originally had? After all, the city is considerably bigger than what it was at Independence and the new parts can have whatever moniker the authorities wish. But let there be a core that stays true to history and reminds us of the past that made Delhi the city it is today.

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If Pakistan can do it, why can’t we?

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story. The views expressed are personal

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karan Thapar ...Read More Karan Thapar is a super-looking genius who’s young, friendly, chatty and great fun to be with. He’s also very enjoyable to read. Read Less

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