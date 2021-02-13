IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / From the Himalayas, a warning for us
Chamoli: Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel, following the Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI02_10_2021_000050B) (PTI)
Chamoli: Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel, following the Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI02_10_2021_000050B) (PTI)
opinion

From the Himalayas, a warning for us

The 2021-22 Union Budget will increase the pressure on the government to ignore the concerns of nature. It is heavily focused on investments in infrastructure, especially roads and railways, which the finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, hopes will revive Gross Domestic Product growth. This may be true. But these projects will, also, inevitably give rise to concerns about their environmental impact.
READ FULL STORY
By Mark Tully
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:39 PM IST

The Himalayas are known as The Home of the Gods — yet, we mortals have shown scant respect for the sacred mountains. Last week’s tragedy in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand is the latest example of the outcome of our hubris in disregarding the nature of the Himalayas.

We know, fully well, that the Himalayas are young, fragile, and unstable mountains; yet, we have constructed or are constructing more than 50 hydroelectric projects in the basins of the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers. The horrendous Kedarnath floods of 2013 claimed 5,700 lives. Instead of stopping to think about the implications of that disaster, the government, merely three years later, launched a massive scheme — the Char Dham road project, aimed at constructing no less than 900 kilometres of highways, linking Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri.

Apart from the damage to the mountains caused during the construction of the roads, this will lead to an exponential increase in tourism. One of the causes of the Kedarnath disaster was the uncontrolled development of hotels, shops, and other tourist facilities, violating all building regulations, and the absence of any system of disposing waste except dumping it in the open, which often meant on the banks of rivers or on the beds of streams.

The scientific community is still carefully studying whether the Chamoli disaster was caused by an avalanche of snow, a landslide, or a glacier lake, which burst its banks. But what is certain is that it is further evidence that we are not taking into account the possible impact on nature when we draw up plans for economic development.

The 2021-22 Union Budget will increase the pressure on the government to ignore the concerns of nature. It is heavily focused on investments in infrastructure, especially roads and railways, which the finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, hopes will revive Gross Domestic Product growth. This may be true. But these projects will, also, inevitably give rise to concerns about their environmental impact.

On the revenue side of the budget, the plan is to raise the money for infrastructure development from privatisation and the monetisation of government assets such as land. If investors don’t like the country’s environmental regulations, they won’t come forward to buy government companies, businesses, or property.

Just as we have received a warning from the Himalayas about the need to be more respectful of them, the British government has published an eagerly awaited, independent, comprehensive review of The Economics of Biodiversity led by Cambridge economics professor, Sir Partha Dasgupta. He was born in Dhaka and obtained his first degree from Delhi University.

The review has been described by the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, as “a landmark contribution to our understanding of the relation between nature and our economy”, and by the renowned environmentalist David Attenborough as “comprehensive and immensely important”.

It is bound to be the basis of much discussion if world leaders are able to meet for their crucial climate summit in Glasgow in September. Significantly, in view of the budget’s emphasis on reviving GDP growth, the review looks beyond that as a measure of economic growth, and suggests new tools for measuring biodiversity and conservation efforts. It calls for “rebalancing our demand of nature’s goods and services and its capacity to supply them”.

While the Himalayas may be the abode of the Gods, the review points out that nature is our home and tells us “good economics demands that we manage it better”. The Himalayas have reminded us how urgently India needs to improve its housekeeping.

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Amritsar, India-13 January 2021:::College Girls perform Giddha (Dance) during celebration on the occasion of Lohri festival at Shahzada Nand College in Amritsar on Wednesday. January 13, 2021. (Photo by Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
Amritsar, India-13 January 2021:::College Girls perform Giddha (Dance) during celebration on the occasion of Lohri festival at Shahzada Nand College in Amritsar on Wednesday. January 13, 2021. (Photo by Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
opinion

Culture needs more government support

By Padmapriya Janakiraman and Maansi Verma
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:13 PM IST
Allocations for the ministry of culture (MoC) announced this year stand at 2,688 crore, 461 crore less than last year. This 15% reduction comes on top of 30% mid-year downward revision of culture budget for last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi has clearly decided that the next generation reforms cannot be held back anymore — and that he will politically own it and attempt to convert it into an asset rather than fear the political costs associated with it. (PTI)
PM Modi has clearly decided that the next generation reforms cannot be held back anymore — and that he will politically own it and attempt to convert it into an asset rather than fear the political costs associated with it. (PTI)
opinion

Narendra Modi’s new political narrative

By Chanakya
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:11 PM IST
By assuming political ownership of agri-laws and the larger reform agenda, tinged with an element of nationalism and air of flexibility, the PM has outlined the nature of the political battle ahead
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi, India - Aug. 12, 2020: A vendor selling the Indian tricolour ahead of Independence Day celebrations, near Akshadham Temple, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. (Photo by Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times) (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
New Delhi, India - Aug. 12, 2020: A vendor selling the Indian tricolour ahead of Independence Day celebrations, near Akshadham Temple, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. (Photo by Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times) (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
opinion

How Hamid Ansari views India today

By Karan Thapar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:40 PM IST
In his new book, Ansari’s language is always careful and correct. He is not given to colourful adjectives or exaggerated suggestions. Yet it’s not difficult to tease out his real meaning, even if he hasn’t expressed it in so many words. From a secular country, we’re increasingly becoming a Hindu country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chamoli: Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel, following the Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI02_10_2021_000050B) (PTI)
Chamoli: Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel, following the Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI02_10_2021_000050B) (PTI)
opinion

From the Himalayas, a warning for us

By Mark Tully
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:39 PM IST
The 2021-22 Union Budget will increase the pressure on the government to ignore the concerns of nature. It is heavily focused on investments in infrastructure, especially roads and railways, which the finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, hopes will revive Gross Domestic Product growth. This may be true. But these projects will, also, inevitably give rise to concerns about their environmental impact.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Whatever the spectacle Sasikala’s return does or does not do to her fortunes, or to those of the AIADMK or the DMK, it is doubtless going to strengthen the grip of money and caste-based mobilisation in Tamil Nadu’s politics (PTI)
Whatever the spectacle Sasikala’s return does or does not do to her fortunes, or to those of the AIADMK or the DMK, it is doubtless going to strengthen the grip of money and caste-based mobilisation in Tamil Nadu’s politics (PTI)
opinion

The monetisation and dramatisation of TN’s politics

By Gopalkrishna Gandhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:29 PM IST
In the years to come, the state may well witness a battle between a splintered Dravidian movement and resurgent Hindutva
READ FULL STORY
Close
Just a little over a third of those born in the US — 36% — said they felt extremely or well-connected to India, compared to the nearly six out of 10 — 59% — of foreign-born naturalised Indian-Americans who felt the same way (REUTERS)
Just a little over a third of those born in the US — 36% — said they felt extremely or well-connected to India, compared to the nearly six out of 10 — 59% — of foreign-born naturalised Indian-Americans who felt the same way (REUTERS)
opinion

Woo second-generation Indian-Americans

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:29 PM IST
India has shown its gratitude to them with the highest civilian awards. It’s time for the government to reach out to their children, the second-generation Indian-Americans, who are now moving into key government positions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supervision and monitoring, of course, require assessments of systemic risk and prudential norms, but usually go further and involve closer involvement of RBI in each company (REUTERS)
Supervision and monitoring, of course, require assessments of systemic risk and prudential norms, but usually go further and involve closer involvement of RBI in each company (REUTERS)
opinion

Effective regulation is key to banking reforms

By S Vivek
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Transferring ownership or setting up a new entity will not automatically solve issues for the industry or the regulator. This requires us to ask tough questions on transparency, supervisory capacity, and accountability
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Rhea Chakraborty case last year is a classic example of how untrammelled State power can intimidate the film industry — the danger of a knock on the door from the Narcotics Control Bureau is omnipresent (AFP)
The Rhea Chakraborty case last year is a classic example of how untrammelled State power can intimidate the film industry — the danger of a knock on the door from the Narcotics Control Bureau is omnipresent (AFP)
opinion

Why Indian celebrities bend to State power

By Rajdeep Sardesai
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:41 AM IST
The fear of retribution by State and non-State actors, even as commercial stakes are high, tilts the balance
READ FULL STORY
Close
In India, the police to population ratio is less than 150 per 100,000, whereas the United Nations recommends 222 police officials per 100,000 residents (Representational image) (Amal KS / Hindustan Times)
In India, the police to population ratio is less than 150 per 100,000, whereas the United Nations recommends 222 police officials per 100,000 residents (Representational image) (Amal KS / Hindustan Times)
opinion

How tech can transform law enforcement

By Dhruv Singhal
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:42 AM IST
This will significantly increase the efficiency of our LEAs and, at the same time, drastically reduce the time taken to provide justice. It can be a win-win for all the key stakeholders
READ FULL STORY
Close
West UP farmers, while demanding a repeal of the three farm laws, have not directly attacked either Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi or chief minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath (PTI)
West UP farmers, while demanding a repeal of the three farm laws, have not directly attacked either Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi or chief minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath (PTI)
opinion

Farm protests: Don’t write off the BJP in Uttar Pradesh-2022

By Sunita Aron
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:43 AM IST
Can the BJP, which got a large segment of the Jat vote in western UP in a series of elections, be sanguine about their support going forward?
READ FULL STORY
Close
DNA samples collected are used to statistically create composites of “types” of people — racial, ethnic and so on. (Shutterstock)
DNA samples collected are used to statistically create composites of “types” of people — racial, ethnic and so on. (Shutterstock)
opinion

The DNA bill will cement a disturbing link between tech and policing

By Nayantara Ranganathan
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:33 AM IST
It potentially entrenches systemic issues of access to justice and unequal socio-economic status leading to the persecution of a disproportionate number of disadvantaged people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden’s first foreign policy speech was certainly in tune with the changing domestic political dynamic in the country. But its lack of a strategic vision will be concerning to America’s partners (AP)
US President Joe Biden’s first foreign policy speech was certainly in tune with the changing domestic political dynamic in the country. But its lack of a strategic vision will be concerning to America’s partners (AP)
opinion

Biden’s foreign policy lacks strategic clarity

By Harsh V Pant
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:33 AM IST
The US is stuck in the Cold War-era thinking on Russia and lacks a road-map on China. Partners will be concerned
READ FULL STORY
Close
I saw parallels of what I learned in Sikkim in Uttarakhand on Sunday. (PTI)
I saw parallels of what I learned in Sikkim in Uttarakhand on Sunday. (PTI)
opinion

Rethinking run-of-the-river hydro projects

By Anjal Prakash
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:32 AM IST
We recognise hydropower is a low-emission energy source, but by design, these projects are not environmentally benign
READ FULL STORY
Close
Social media is both a blessing and a curse. It is up to us how we use it. (Getty Images)
Social media is both a blessing and a curse. It is up to us how we use it. (Getty Images)
opinion

How social media has changed the way we see ourselves

By Sasha Raikhy Sain
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:59 PM IST
There is a connection between social media and body image issues. While, on the one hand, social media has opened up many avenues for networking, it has brought with it, the desperate need for validation from the online community
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supporters-during-a-reception-organised-in-the-honour-of-Prime-Minister-Narendra-Modi-by-the-Indian-American-Community-Foundation-at-Madison-Square-Garden-in-New-York-on-Sunday-PTI-Photo
Supporters-during-a-reception-organised-in-the-honour-of-Prime-Minister-Narendra-Modi-by-the-Indian-American-Community-Foundation-at-Madison-Square-Garden-in-New-York-on-Sunday-PTI-Photo
opinion

On India, a fracture in the diaspora

By Sumitra Badrinathan, Devesh Kapur, Milan Vaishnav
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:54 AM IST
The Indian-American community is increasingly divided on political, religious, and generational lines. India will find that the more polarisation grows at home, the more its diaspora will become polarised, and one of the country’s strongest foreign policy assets will be increasingly less so.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP