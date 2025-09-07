Georgia’s balancing act in Russia’s neighbourhood

A visit to Georgia, amid the Russia-Ukraine war raging in its neighbourhood, was exciting and instructive. The Georgians have proclaimed themselves free since the breakup of the erstwhile Soviet Union, of which it was a member right since its 1922 inception. Joseph Stalin, a Georgian himself, played a pivotal role in the merger. He remained at the helm of the Soviet Union for 30 out of the 69 years that the Soviet Union existed. So, if the Georgians consider the breakup of the Soviet Union their liberation, how do they view Stalin’s three-decade-long rule? I tried asking people near the Stalin museum in Gori, the village where he was born. Everyone excused themselves, citing a lack of language abilities. Old habits die hard — this reluctance to speak freely is an old ploy of Soviet citizens to avoid sticking their necks out. The IMF pegged Georgia’s economic growth for the year 2025-26 at 6% — far less than the previous year. (Shutterstock)

But this isn’t the case everywhere in Georgia. Marjia, who spoke fluent Hindi, met me near Mother Georgia’s statue in the capital city, Tiblisi. In 2017, she spent seven months at Agra’s Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, and is interested in India. On the Russia-Ukraine war, Marjia didn’t beat around the bush. “We don’t trust Russia. They bared their intentions the moment they attacked Ukraine. But our government is busy placating them,” she said.

I wondered if her comments were politically motivated. To check, I asked the same question to Wako, who was born in 1992. He says Georgia may have the backing of Europe and the US, but it isn’t a member of NATO. And yet, they couldn’t trust Russia as it needlessly attacked Georgia on August 8, 2008. I asked him if he feared the Russian forces could invade again. He said he won’t deny the possibility, but Georgia will have to find its own way to defend itself.

Not everyone is forthcoming with their political opinions. Many shied away from criticising their own or Russia’s government. Changing tack, I asked Jojo, who wasn’t comfortable discussing politics, if he had to leave Georgia, which country would he like to live in — the US, England, or Russia. He sheepishly answered, “The US.” I asked him if the US doesn’t allow him residency, where would he go? Jojo emphatically said Russia.

“I have friends there. Russia is a rich nation. I know how those people think and what they need. I will have better chances for employment.” Jojo’s answer put all my queries to rest. A young man in Batumi told me that Georgia was suffering from growing unemployment and a faltering economy, but the government was busy balancing between the West and Moscow, even as both powers were busy with their shadow war in Ukraine. He said it was the right thing to do for Georgia in the present circumstances, as it can’t afford to provoke Russia.

Statistics partially support his claims. The IMF pegged Georgia’s economic growth for the year 2025-26 at 6% — far less than the previous year. Along with the economic slowdown, in the first quarter of 2025, unemployment started creeping up. Still, Georgia is in a better position than its neighbours. Tourism has grown at a fast pace since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, giving a much-needed boost to the economy. The present government isn’t popular with a vast number of people. The younger generation is on edge due to an uncertain future, and the problem of illegal migration is assuming alarming proportions. I bumped into Mohammad Ali from Pakistan. He’s been living here for years, and he complains that the behaviour of the police and locals isn’t favourable.

Even on this issue, I encountered contradictions. A large number of medical students from India in Georgia said the old may have reservations, but young Georgians were very warm and welcoming. These students are making critical contributions to the local economy by paying their fees. As it was vacation time, these students were working in hotels and restaurants.

Even my experience in this remote nation was mixed. I found that among the locals, there wasn’t much hostility, but people seemed aloof and distant. At the airport immigration counter, officers checking every document made me feel they were being extra vigilant about Indian immigrants. The other half a dozen Indians who accompanied me were harassed even after presenting all the documents. One wouldn’t encounter such behaviour at most immigration counters around the world. We Indians have to pause and think about what we will achieve by moving to Georgia for business and settlement when we are progressing at a fast pace. What can a country traumatised by a bloody past, living in a weary present, and looking at a future shrouded in bleak haze offer us?

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan.The views expressed are personal