Hindon and the case for efficient, low-cost airports

A latecomer on India’s aviation map, the Indian Air Force (IAF) owned-and-operated Hindon airport in Ghaziabad saw its first commercial flight in October 2019 — after much debate and discussion between the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA), IAF, and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). Initially, the idea was to promote regional connectivity and give a fillip to the UDAN scheme. While a few airlines started operating flights from Hindon, the pandemic caused curtains to fall after a short appearance on the aviation stage. For budget-conscious fliers living in and around East Delhi and even Noida, Hindon is a lifeline. (HT Archive)

It was only in March 2025 that commercial operations were revived, when the low-fare airline of the Tatas, Air India Express (AIX), unable to secure time slots at the DIAL airport, began operating flights from Hindon. Now, the airline operates over 50 flights a week, to five destinations, from the airport. Soon after, Star Air (20 departures a week, to four destinations), and IndiGo (52 departures a week, to six destinations) also began operating flights from the facility, transforming the sleepy airport into a mini aviation hub in the national capital region.

The good news is that its popularity seems to be on the rise. Even though the airport is a far cry from the fancy private airports India’s fliers have got accustomed to, people are beginning to appreciate its advantages.

A frequent Delhi-to-Cochin flier recently wrote saying that she opted for Hindon when the tickets for her family on their preferred date of travel worked out to be cheaper overall than flying from the DIAL airport. The price differential was big enough for her to pick the one-stop option Hindon presented. She added that many budget-conscious yet regular travellers she knows personally are using Hindon to reach Chennai. A Gurgaon-based businessman told this writer that he regularly uses Hindon to meet clients in Jalandhar (flying to the Adampur airport) and finds the airport “adequate” for his needs. Another reader messaged to say that, barring the longish bus drive from the parking bay to the terminal, the airport is far easier and quicker to enter and exit (short walks, easy access to cabs) than DIAL and works better for him locationally as he lives close to East Delhi. He saves time, if not money. For budget-conscious fliers (a growing segment) living in and around East Delhi and even Noida, Hindon is a lifeline, with its geographical advantage. Even travel portals are now recommending the airport to fliers.

Airlines, too, say that operating out of Hindon is cheaper in several ways. Since it is a no-frills, no-fuss facility, there is no user development fee.

Tax on fuel is 1% compared to Delhi’s 25%, making it a haven for refuelling. Landing and navigation charges are far lower than DIAL, and what the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) will likely offer once it is functional. Back-of-the-envelope estimates from industry sources suggest that the airport is at least 15% cheaper to operate from than DIAL.

Keeping all of this in mind, here are some suggestions to the authorities that can make flying from Hindon a preferred option for many. While it might make India proud to showcase the fancy, over-the-top structures that Indian airports have evolved into after privatisation, the costs of operating from these have also been soaring, and many are beginning to feel the pinch.

In a country with varied income segments, there is a large mass of travellers who can afford air travel but not a cup of tea (tea bag, at that) for ₹300 — which is available for ₹10 the moment you step out of the airport terminal. We need to look at setting up low-cost, no-frills airports in the metros, to begin with, and later, across other big towns.

Why don’t we start with sprucing up the Hindon airport (avoiding private players’ tendency to turn airports into grand shopping malls), expand capacity while making it more functional, keep charges low and operate like Gatwick in London, which usually offers lower fares than its bigger rival, Heathrow (transport costs to Central London can be higher, though).

Let’s up the game without making it a gold-plating exercise, add some conveniences (a few more food and seating options), remove hurdles travellers face, and address their complaints. Dirty toilets top the list (which has become something of an Airports Authority of India signature), but poor customer service in terms of information on delays and cancellations is a major issue too. Pilots say that IAF traffic often leads to excessive delays and hold-time in the air; so, better coordination with the IAF would be essential. This translates into close to 30-minute delays in almost all departures and, often, landings as well. There are airside issues that need resolving, including the lack of parking bays and the widening of taxiways, among others.

None of the above, however, is anything more than a small, niggling issue that can be easily tackled through sensible planning and organisation. It might be worthwhile for the authorities to welcome this new kid on the block and get it to thrive.

