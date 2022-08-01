In India, the dangers of a single farming strategy

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi recently lauded the benefits of natural farming while addressing a natural farming conclave in Surat and indicated that the central government will help expand clusters of natural farms and extend incentives for adoption of the technique. While this is a noble sentiment and there are benefits, India should ensure that the push doesn’t end up becoming an investment in a single farming strategy. Sri Lanka has recently demonstrated how investing in a single solution can result in disastrous results.

Building on political promises, Sri Lanka mandated all its farmers to move to organic farming by banning the import and use of synthetic fertilisers and pesticides in April 2021. Domestic rice and tea production fell dramatically. Combined with other institutional issues, this failed experiment of blanket organic farming resulted in an economic and humanitarian crisis that fuelled the ongoing political turmoil. In a bid to stem the crisis, the ban on agrochemicals was partially reversed in October, but the massive impact of exclusive organic farming for one season can still be felt. Supermarkets began rationing food items in January 2022; a stark reminder that loss of agricultural productivity not only hits the economy, but also raises the more pressing question of feeding the population.

Agricultural yields are influenced by complex factors – soil quality, seed quality, water supply, climate and pests. Technological innovations seek to improve yield by externally providing nutrients (through fertilisers), preventing loss to disease or pests (pesticides) or genetically enhancing crops to express desirable traits. While increased yields are welcome, these technologies have also extracted a cost. Deteriorating soil quality, reduction in groundwater resources and loss of biodiversity are anticipated, but unintended consequences. On the other hand, as the Sri Lankan example shows, traditional or organic farming methods may prove to be inadequate to fulfil global food demand. While they may maintain soil quality, these strategies may not be able to provide protection from pests or the impact of the climate crisis. Thus, investing in any one farming strategy exclusively at the national level may impact India’s agricultural output.

India also needs to develop bio-engineering tools that can be used in case traditional farming techniques do not provide desired results. Another advantage of new technologies that allow genetic changes is the inclusion of key characteristics within the crop. For example, India currently supplies fortified rice within the public distribution system. Instead of using a laborious process to fortify rice, it may be possible to engineer plants that contain essential nutrients. Golden rice that biosynthesises beta-carotene is an example of how genetic engineering tools can be used to enhance crops with added nutrients. However, these technologies remain mired in controversy and ethical debates, with India yet to approve of any genetically modified food crop.

In addition to providing food security, India has to also account for the nutritional security of its citizens and focus not only on increasing yields but also quality. Further, we should also accept that climate change is occurring much faster than the natural process of evolution. Consequently, traditionally bred plants might not be able to adapt to cope with changes in water availability or soil quality. Investing in new-age tools such as genetic engineering will be essential to create a repository of crops that can yield produce in changing circumstances. Similarly, genetically enhanced crops are not a silver bullet for food security and policy around using these crops needs to account for the depletion of natural resources and impact on biodiversity. However, banning their development and use deprives Indian farmers of a key tool.

Sustainable, long-term agriculture is going to be driven by respect for natural resources such as soil and water and new-age technologies. This can only be achieved by adopting context- dependent techniques of farming, not by pursuing a single strategy. While organic crops may currently attract higher prices, it will be unreasonable to suggest it as a national strategy for cultivation. India needs to be welcoming of all techniques of farming and making wise investments so that food security is guaranteed even if one strategy fails in one season.

Shambhavi Naik is head of research, Takshashila Institution

