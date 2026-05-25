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In UP, the invocation of Dalit icons before polls

The politics surrounding Dalit symbols/icons has become a highly contested terrain in UP politics

Published on: May 25, 2026 08:47 pm IST
By Badri Narayan
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One of the most effective ways of leveraging caste in Indian politics is by appealing to community identity and pride. Community identity and pride, in turn, are consolidated by the invocation of icons, symbols, heroes, and histories.

It is also important to recognise that alongside identity consciousness, a deep-rooted sense of beneficiary consciousness has also emerged among Dalit and marginal communities in recent times. (HT Archive)

Recently, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, unveiled a statue of Dalit icon Veera Pasi in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh (UP). Pasi was a hero of the 1857 uprising against the British. Many see Gandhi’s move as an attempt to mobilise Dalit pride in his parliamentary constituency, for electoral gains in next year’s assembly elections in the state.

Pasi, who served as the commander of Rana Beni Madhav Singh of the Shankarpur estate in Raebareli, is celebrated across the Awadh region and beyond for freeing the Rana from British captivity through his remarkable bravery. The Pasis — the second-largest Dalit group in UP (nearly 16% of the total Scheduled Caste population and 3.2% of the population) — are spread across the state and constitute a sizeable population in Sitapur, Raebareli, Unnao, and Prayagraj, among other districts. Dalits constitute around 20.7% of UP’s total population and are divided into nearly 66 castes. Given this heterogeneity, political parties often mobilise Dalits through micro-level, identity-based social and political engineering. Many of these icons of marginalised communities exist in the wider memory of the Dalits, through folklore and folk songs. Some of them acquired political prominence through the Bahujan socio-political movement of the late 1980s. Kanshi Ram, the founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and leader of the Bahujan movement, explored, collected, and reconstructed these memories within the Bahujan political discourse in order to frame a broader Bahujan identity. Around the same period, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was also engaging with these memories and icons at the grassroots level through various social campaigns.

The politics surrounding Dalit symbols/icons has become a highly contested terrain in UP politics. Various political parties — including the BSP, BJP, Samajwadi Party, and Congress — are competing to reinterpret these in their own ways and forge political connections with Dalit communities. Within the BJP’s politics, the Pasis have long remained a crucial group for the consolidation of non-Jatav Dalits as a counter to the BSP’s political core. Similarly, in the BSP’s social-engineering-based politics, Pasi icons occupy an important symbolic space. Under the Samajwadi Party’s PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) politics, the party is also making significant efforts to mobilise the Pasi community.

It is also important to recognise that alongside identity consciousness, a deep-rooted sense of beneficiary consciousness has also emerged among Dalit and marginal communities in recent times. The BJP’s welfare-oriented politics has significantly transformed the psyche of marginal communities at the grassroots level. Sometimes, there are competing claims among several Dalit communities regarding the origins of these icons. This was visible in the case of Suhaldeo, where sections of the Pasi and Rajbhar communities advanced conflicting claims regarding his caste identity through social media and other platforms. Thus, while the politics of symbols can be effective, it can also become contested, requiring constant vigilance and careful negotiation in the process of political mobilisation.

Badri Narayan is vice chancellor of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.The views expressed are personal

 
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