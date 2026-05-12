India & Iran: Partners in an uncertain world

Relations between Iran and India are rooted in thousands of years of historical, cultural, and civilisational ties.

Stability in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz holds vital importance for India. A significant portion of India’s energy imports and trade passes through this region, and instability in the Gulf could carry major economic and security consequences for New Delhi. (Reuters)

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Today, this relationship is defined less by short-term political considerations and more by realism, mutual interests, and geopolitical necessity — a necessity shaped by geography, regional connectivity, energy security, and the economic needs of both countries.

In a world where the international order is rapidly changing, many traditional concepts of foreign policy are also being transformed. The rigid and enduring alliances of the past no longer possess the certainty they once had during the Cold War. States now make decisions increasingly based on a combination of shifting interests, economic considerations, energy security, and geopolitical imperatives.

Under such conditions, perhaps the most enduring reality in international politics remains geography itself. Iran–India relations are a clear example of this reality: A relationship that extends beyond short-term political developments and is grounded in lasting interests and shared strategic needs. As one of the world’s largest emerging economies, India requires energy security, stability in maritime routes, and reliable access to regional markets and corridors. Iran, meanwhile, sits at the crossroads of the Persian Gulf, Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Indian Ocean, occupying a position that is practically impossible to exclude from regional equations. This geographical location makes Iran an important actor in Asian connectivity dynamics.

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{{^usCountry}} In this context, stability in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz holds vital importance for India. A significant portion of India’s energy imports and trade passes through this region, and instability in the Gulf could carry major economic and security consequences for New Delhi. For this reason, India appears inclined to support de-escalation, regional stability, and the prevention of wider crises in West Asia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In this context, stability in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz holds vital importance for India. A significant portion of India’s energy imports and trade passes through this region, and instability in the Gulf could carry major economic and security consequences for New Delhi. For this reason, India appears inclined to support de-escalation, regional stability, and the prevention of wider crises in West Asia. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At the same time, cooperation between India and Iran should not be interpreted through the lens of traditional bloc politics or confrontational alliances. This relationship is not inherently directed against any country or actor. Rather, it possesses an economic, connectivity-oriented, and development-driven character. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, cooperation between India and Iran should not be interpreted through the lens of traditional bloc politics or confrontational alliances. This relationship is not inherently directed against any country or actor. Rather, it possesses an economic, connectivity-oriented, and development-driven character. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The reality of the emerging multipolar order reflects precisely this complexity. India today maintains extensive relations simultaneously with the US, Russia, Arab countries, and Iran. This is not a contradiction; it reflects the efforts of emerging powers to preserve geopolitical flexibility and avoid dependence on any single bloc. In such an environment, relations between Tehran and New Delhi require a pragmatic and interest-based approach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reality of the emerging multipolar order reflects precisely this complexity. India today maintains extensive relations simultaneously with the US, Russia, Arab countries, and Iran. This is not a contradiction; it reflects the efforts of emerging powers to preserve geopolitical flexibility and avoid dependence on any single bloc. In such an environment, relations between Tehran and New Delhi require a pragmatic and interest-based approach. {{/usCountry}}

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One of the most important manifestations of this cooperation can be seen in the Chabahar Port project. Chabahar is part of a broader logic of regional connectivity in Asia. The significance of this project lies in the fact that it is not directed against any country and can instead complement regional trade routes. In an era of competing corridors, the countries most likely to succeed are those capable of playing an active role in regional connectivity networks, rather than isolating themselves from them.

Cooperation between Iran and India could carry broader regional implications. Strengthening economic and transit links between the two countries may contribute to greater economic interdependence, reduced geopolitical tensions, and enhanced regional stability. The experience of many regions around the world shows trade and economic connectivity can serve as effective tools for managing rivalries. By contrast, defining regional relations through the logic of exclusion and confrontation leads only to greater instability.

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A framework based on multilayered cooperation, mutual respect, and shared interests can provide greater flexibility in regional policy and create better conditions for managing differences. In today’s uncertain world, no strategic alliance is entirely permanent. Governments change, priorities shift, and balances of power evolve. Yet what endures is geography and the shared interests that arise from it. Iran and India remain situated within a common geopolitical space, and their mutual needs in energy, trade, transit, and maritime security persist. For this reason, the future of ties between Tehran and New Delhi should not be viewed solely through the prism of short-term developments or temporary rivalries, but rather as part of Asia’s broader geopolitical necessity.

Ultimately, in a world marked by growing instability and uncertainty, the most successful countries will be those capable of balancing competition with cooperation while grounding their policies in the enduring realities of geography and mutual interests. If India-Iran relations are built upon such a logic, they could hold strategic significance for the two countries and for broader regional stability and connectivity.

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Mohammad Reza Bahrami is assistant to the foreign minister, and is director general for South Asia at the ministry of foreign affairs, Iran. The views expressed are personal

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