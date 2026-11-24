In 2014, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi said that Shrameva Jayate had the same power as Satyameva Jayate (truth alone triumphs) in the nation’s development. On Saturday in Lucknow, at the fifth Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh — the convocation event for the skilling ecosystem where the best trainees are honoured — that belief took a big step forward. PM Modi announced that India will host the next edition of WorldSkills Asia 2027 in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Just a year ago, India sent its first-ever contingent to participate in WorldSkills Asia, and now, for the first time, a WorldSkills event is coming to India. This is evidence that India’s skilling ecosystem is shining, and the world is taking note.

Studies show that as more employers adopt AI, demand for highly skilled workers increases, while recent graduates face the most challenging job market in years. (Reuters) more less

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Indian civilisation has always celebrated the maker. Yet, for many families, skilling remains a second choice. The preferred route is still a degree, even when a good technical qualification may offer a more direct path to employment and professional fulfilment. Hosting an international tournament shows the entire nation that the mastery of our skilled youth truly counts on the global stage.

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Studies show that as more employers adopt AI, demand for highly skilled workers increases, while recent graduates face the most challenging job market in years. ADP’s People at Work 2026 found that 80% of employees in India use AI several times a week and 41% nearly daily, the highest among all markets surveyed, allowing India a unique opportunity in these times. Research worldwide also posits that skilling matters more than ever. The World Economic Forum expects 170 million new jobs and 92 million existing jobs to be lost by 2030, and says 59 out of every 100 workers will need training. A study published by The Economist estimated that AI has so far created about a million jobs in the US, against about 200,000 layoffs blamed on it. Many of the new jobs are for electricians, technicians, and installers who build and maintain data centres. AI creates the opportunities and requirements for skilled manpower. In this direction, PM Modi launched PM-SETU at last year’s convocation. This scheme has an outlay of ₹60,000 crore to upgrade 1,000 ITIs and is now moving from plan to action: investment plans for 15 clusters, each with an anchor industry partner, have been approved. Our institutes will build matching workshops and labs, and employers will find the talent they need in one place.

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{{^usCountry}} Competitions such as WorldSkills Asia provide skilled trainees a platform to show their talent and prepare for the world stage. At our debut in the WorldSkills Asia Competition in Taipei last November, we finished eighth among 29 countries. On the other hand, after placing 29th at WorldSkills São Paulo in 2015, we entered the top ten for the first time at Shanghai this September. The value of competitions like these cannot be measured only by medals or rankings. Their impact also lies in the aspirations they create. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Competitions such as WorldSkills Asia provide skilled trainees a platform to show their talent and prepare for the world stage. At our debut in the WorldSkills Asia Competition in Taipei last November, we finished eighth among 29 countries. On the other hand, after placing 29th at WorldSkills São Paulo in 2015, we entered the top ten for the first time at Shanghai this September. The value of competitions like these cannot be measured only by medals or rankings. Their impact also lies in the aspirations they create. {{/usCountry}}

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In 1997, a 15-year-old Jhulan Goswami stood at the boundary of Eden Gardens and watched the Women’s World Cup final. She walked out of that ground determined to play for India, and went on to become the leading wicket-taker in women’s one-day cricket. Greater Noida, which hosted the IndiaSkills National Competition 2025-26, will now give many more aspirants that same view. A trainee from Uttar Pradesh, not yet a competitor, will be able to walk into the hall, watch the best of Asia at work from close quarters, and aim to stand on that stage next time.

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The preparations for WorldSkills Asia also offer an opportunity for international benchmarks to inform how we think about trade tests, assessment, and training quality. Indian instructors and industry experts can engage with counterparts across Asia, while the competition can bring skilled work closer to school students and families. IndiaSkills competitions at state and national levels will be an important part of the journey. They offer a platform to identify talent, test skills, and give young competitors experience of performing under pressure. The enthusiasm of the youth is confirmed by the response to IndiaSkills 2026-27, which has already received more than 450,000 registrations across 63 skills.

Since the inception of the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, it has built the frameworks, standards and institutions that produce world-class talent. Hosting WorldSkills Asia is a key step towards India becoming the global skill capital. Behind every medal at the convocation was a trainee who chose hard work over the easy path. In 2027, Asia will come to our doorstep, and we will showcase our skilled hands.

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Jayant Chaudhary is minister of State (independent charge) of skill development and entrepreneurship. The views expressed are personal