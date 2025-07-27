Industry and government need a new pact of trust

India stands at a critical juncture, aspiring to attain a $5-trillion economy and establish itself as a global leader in innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth. Achieving this hinges not only on economic reforms or technological advancements but also on a far more fundamental aspect — cultivating enduring trust between the government and industry.

In a world characterised by geopolitical uncertainties, climate challenges, and rapid technological transformations, trust between the public and private sectors is not merely desirable; it is indispensable. Without it, progress is fragmented, opportunities are squandered, and the shared national objective suffers.

India has made significant strides in fostering government-industry dialogue, but it is imperative to elevate this engagement to a new level — structured, inclusive, and outcome-oriented.

Across boardrooms, policy forums, and business associations, a recurring theme permeates discussions — the need to deepen trust and collaboration between businesses and policymakers. The objective is to establish a predictable and transparent environment where both parties feel confident in collaborating, sharing responsibilities, and ensuring that the benefits of growth are distributed equitably among all stakeholders.

When governments and businesses engage in meaningful interactions, the outcomes can be extraordinary. However, regrettably, the relationship often remains transactional, driven by lobbying or reactive responses to policy fluctuations. Companies are apprehensive about sudden regulatory changes, while governments, understandably, anticipate compliance, ethical practices, and alignment with national priorities. The absence of trust engenders friction, missed opportunities, and impedes progress.

True collaboration transcends mere consultation; it entails co-creating policies and solutions. When industry provides practical insights and long-term commitment, and the government designs policies that are both practical and inclusive, mutually beneficial outcomes are achieved. Businesses must evolve from lobbying to proactive partnership, focusing on national priorities such as sustainability, skill development, innovation, and job creation. Data-driven proposals, transparency, and a shared long-term vision are essential for progress.

Global experiences reinforce this notion. High-trust ecosystems foster growth and innovation. Canada’s open government model mandates extensive stakeholder consultation prior to the introduction of pivotal policies. The EU’s structured dialogue approach ensures that industry input influences the formulation of regulations. Japan’s collaboration with Keidanren, its business federation, aligns industrial strategies with policy reforms. Germany and Singapore have demonstrated how long-term partnerships between governments and businesses drive competitiveness, resilience, and societal advancement.

India has also made significant progress in this regard. The Startup India initiative stands out, featuring consistent policy dialogue, feedback from entrepreneurs, and reforms such as the abolition of the angel tax or the simplification of Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs). The National Logistics Policy, meticulously crafted through deep engagement with logistics players, exporters, and state authorities, exemplifies how stakeholder-driven policymaking yields practical and effective outcomes.

Several ministries have established regular industry dialogues, which serve as models. These practices must be scaled across departments and states. Inter-ministerial platforms like Niti Aayog-led initiatives have made a significant impact, but there is room for further improvement—through shared toolkits, peer-learning forums, and transparent feedback loops that foster excitement and trust among all stakeholders.

Industry should not be involved solely after policies are announced but during their design phase. Early engagement ensures that policies are practical, grounded, and aligned with industry realities. States play a pivotal role. From land and labour policies to permits and utilities, state-level decisions directly influence the business experience. States that provide clarity, adopt digital processes, and establish efficient grievance mechanisms naturally attract higher investments.

Industry is no longer merely a stakeholder but a contributor to public good. Companies must strengthen their internal policy capabilities, share data responsibly, and actively collaborate on national objectives. Encouragingly, more businesses are establishing public affairs teams, moving beyond self-interest to demonstrate transparency, integrity, and a commitment to India’s broader progress.

The UPI digital payments ecosystem, India’s Covid-19 vaccine success, and the country’s push for renewable energy all emerged from collaborative approaches. Nevertheless, we must now reimagine this engagement. It cannot be perceived as a series of isolated transactions; rather, it represents a shared mission.

Establishing trust does not necessitate perpetual agreement; however, it demands openness, accountability, and consistency. When industry trusts that policies will be predictable, and government trusts businesses to align with national objectives, the relationship transforms from transactional to strategic.

Partnerships between government and industry will shape India’s trajectory for the ensuing decade. It is not merely about establishing factories or unicorns; it is about cultivating confidence, predictability, and shared purpose. By successfully navigating the trust equation, the growth narrative will unfold accordingly.

Ajay Khanna is co-founder, Public Affairs Forum of India. The views expressed are personal