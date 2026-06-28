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Iron injection boost to maternal health in UP

Through early detection, timely treatment and decentralised access to FCM, Uttar Pradesh is strengthening maternal health care.

Updated on: Jun 28, 2026 07:40 am IST
By Lalita Panicker
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Reducing maternal mortality is the one area of women’s health where the government has consistently done well. The latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data showed significant improvements, especially in states such as Uttar Pradesh. But maternal anaemia remains a challenge — one of the most significant threats to safe pregnancy and childbirth. This is why the government has strengthened its Anaemia Mukt Bharat initiative by expanding access to advanced intravenous iron therapies, including ferric carboxymaltose (FCM).

According to NFHS-5, nearly 57% of women aged 15–49 years in India are anaemic, while in Uttar Pradesh, more than half the women of reproductive age continue to suffer from the condition.(Representative/ Unsplash)

The foundation of anaemia prevention has been iron-folic acid supplementation, but the ministry of health and family welfare now supports the use of intravenous iron preparations for pregnant women requiring rapid correction of haemoglobin levels. FCM allows a large dose to be administered safely in a single sitting.

According to NFHS-5, nearly 57% of women aged 15–49 years in India are anaemic, while in Uttar Pradesh, more than half the women of reproductive age continue to suffer from the condition, which is taken lightly as there are no visible symptoms. During pregnancy, severe anaemia significantly increases the risk of postpartum haemorrhage (PPH), one of the leading causes of maternal deaths in India.

Through mentorship, capacity-building and strengthened clinical protocols, health care providers are increasingly being equipped to identify women with moderate to severe anaemia and initiate timely treatment. The efficacy of this policy can be seen in Sitapur district, where decentralised FCM services were launched on April 28, 2026. The district expanded FCM availability beyond the District Women’s Hospital and operationalised services across six First Referral Units (FRUs). The impact was immediate. Within just two months of rollout, more than 550 pregnant women diagnosed with moderate to severe anaemia received FCM therapy across these facilities.

For 22-year-old Kashmi from Noorpur village of Sitapur, the intervention proved transformative. “My haemoglobin level was only 7(g/dL). I often felt dizzy, and many times everything would go dark before my eyes. One month after receiving the FCM injection, my haemoglobin increased to 11.1 (g/dL). I feel much better.” She went on to encourage other women like her to opt for this course of treatment.

Kashmi’s experience reflects the potential of timely intervention and how empowered mothers can become advocates for healthier pregnancies within their own communities.

Through early detection, timely treatment and decentralised access to FCM, Uttar Pradesh is strengthening maternal health care. This offers a powerful example of how timely intervention can protect mothers, strengthen communities and bring India closer to its goal of ensuring safe motherhood for every woman.

The views expressed are personal

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lalita Panicker

Lalita Panicker leads the opinion section at Hindustan Times. Over a 33-year career, she has specialised in gender issues, reproductive health, child rights, politics and social engineering.

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