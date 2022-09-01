Life skills: The missing link between education and employment

The life skills pilots undertaken by Young Warrior NXT have been a vital starting point. However, to reap measurable impact and deliver at scale, we need to continue testing innovative models and investing in local and state-level capacity-building. Life skills must be recognised as an integral part of realising the full potential of India’s youth, and it is our responsibility to empower them with the most comprehensive toolkits to fulfil their aspirations and inspire future generations.

The clarion call issued by NEP 2020 ignited several debates, interventions, and innovations on the ground, such as the Young Warrior NXT Project. Through this project, YuWaah UNICEF, the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and Udhyam Learning Foundation came together to initiate 15 pilot programmes that could equip five lakh adolescents with the relevant skills to make them future-ready.

Life skills, which add capabilities to aid young people in transitioning to an evolving world of work, have only recently been identified as important for the holistic development of young students. The findings of a 2019 UNICEF Report, which states that more than half the youth of South Asia will have neither the education nor the skills needed to be employable in 2030, highlight the dire reality of our future.

It is a well-known fact that India’s problem is one of unemployability and not unemployment. There are 650 million Indians under the age of 25, the largest youth population in the world, which presents us with a unique situation: Almost 22% of the incremental global workforce over the next three decades will come from India. With the right interventions, this demographic dividend can easily be converted into a sustainable opportunity.

The closure of all schools and educational institutions during the pandemic affected 275 million girls and boys aged between 3 and 18 years and worsened their access to education. The pandemic also led to an increase in India’s youth unemployment rate, making their already insecure position in the job market even more precarious. These factors have necessitated focused attention on building social, emotional and employability skills that can empower a generation to take on the challenges and opportunities of the dynamic 21st century.

Calling for deep sector reform and a systemic overhaul, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 emerged as a landmark moment for the Indian education sector. Informed by the view that education must go beyond academic outcomes to focus on the holistic development of our future generations, the policy recommended incorporating life skills as part of the curriculum. Coincidentally, this came at a time when the world was in the grips of Covid-19 — a period marked by health crises upending and exacerbating learning loss across the board.

Life skills

Way forward

Our data-backed projects under Young Warrior NXT have shown that scaling life skills for mainstream implementation requires a four-pronged approach.

Geeta Goel is managing director, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, India. Dhuwarakha Sriram is chief of Gen U India, YuWaah, Youth Development and Partnerships at UNICEF

The views expressed are personal