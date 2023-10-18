Limits to women’s reproductive rights

The issue of whether the Supreme Court (SC) or any legal authority should compel a woman to continue a pregnancy against her will is a profoundly intricate and contentious matter. The legal landscape varies from one country to another and, within each country, it can be influenced by various factors, including cultural, religious, and ethical beliefs. PREMIUM The SC’s ruling conveys a clear message to women in India: Your reproductive rights have limitations. (HT archive)

Ethical and moral considerations are often at the heart of discussions about abortion. For some, the sanctity of life begins at conception, while others focus on the autonomy and well-being of the pregnant woman. Legal systems strive to strike a balance between competing rights and interests, such as a woman’s right to choose and the rights of a developing foetus. We recognise that courts, including the SC, often face the challenging task of interpreting laws and making decisions based on this delicate balance.

The right to make decisions about one’s own body, including whether to continue or terminate a pregnancy, is often regarded as a fundamental human right. Advocates for reproductive rights argue that individuals, especially women, should have the autonomy to make choices about their reproductive health.

So, the question is, who truly governs a woman’s body? Is it she, her family, or the courts? The resounding answer should be that she holds the ultimate sovereignty over her body. Even in the most difficult circumstances, the decision has to be hers.

It’s essential to understand that the intricacies of pregnancy can often elude even the most informed women, particularly when they are breastfeeding, which can lead to lactational amenorrhea. We’ve seen numerous instances where women realise their pregnancy late and how this realisation can be a complex emotional journey. It is facile to advise a woman not to terminate her pregnancy but to consider giving the child up for adoption instead. Is it that simple? Can we, from the outside, make such a weighty decision for a woman?

The underlying assumption here seems to be that a woman’s worth is determined solely by her ability to produce children. It’s a flawed perspective that doesn’t take into account her physical and emotional well-being or her financial stability. In the case that came up before the SC, the woman already has two children, one of whom she is currently breastfeeding, and now, an unexpected third child is on the way. It’s important to recognise that this woman is going through a difficult time, wrestling with depression, and relying on medication for her well-being. She’s not merely a “child-producing machine”. Especially, when she is suffering from postpartum depression or believes she is incapable of raising a child, her mental and emotional health is a critical consideration, and forcing her to continue the pregnancy, as the SC has done, poses a risk to her well-being. She’s a human being with dreams, desires, and struggles.

The question should now shift to why there isn’t a more equitable sharing of responsibility in childcare, involving not only women and men but also the legal system. Why doesn’t the State take on the role of providing support for mental health care in cases like these? Why isn’t there a system in place to assist in the upbringing of such children? Why is the legality of abortion and the circumstances under which it is permitted, not reviewed from the perspective of a woman’s right over her body?

Ultimately, it comes down to a fundamental question: Does a woman have the right to decide about her own body and her reproductive rights? Is our legal system equipped to expedite decisions in such cases where time is of the essence? Regrettably, these considerations are often absent in judgments.

The SC’s primary message is that it is adhering to the existing legal framework, which often allows abortions up to 24 weeks of gestation under specific circumstances. While the SC acknowledges the complex balance between a woman’s reproductive rights and the rights of the developing foetus, it implies that after a certain point in pregnancy (24 weeks in this case), the interests of the foetus become more significant and need to be considered. In such judgments, there’s an implicit message that there are limits to reproductive rights. Beyond a certain point in pregnancy, these rights are constrained by other considerations, such as the right of the unborn child over the mother’s choice.

Women must recognise the significance of early pregnancy detection and make timely decisions about abortion. Delays in seeking abortion can restrict options and raise risks. It’s important to understand that SC judgments are crafted within the confines of existing laws and regulations. While these judgments may deny abortion in specific instances, they should be seen in the wider context of reproductive rights, health care, and the legal framework in India.

The SC's ruling conveys a clear message to women in India: Your reproductive rights have limitations. Beyond a certain pregnancy stage, the foetus's welfare is deemed more crucial than your personal autonomy. This sets a concerning precedent, undermining women's fundamental right to make decisions about their own bodies and suggesting that women are incapable of making their own choices.

Ranjana Kumari is director of the Centre for Social Research and chairperson, Women Power Connect. The views expressed are personal