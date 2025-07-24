Man of the jungle who spoke for its residents

As we commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Edward James Corbett, known better as Jim Corbett, today, it is time to revisit the remarkable life of the man who was not just a renowned hunter of man-eater tigers but also a naturalist, a writer par excellence and a pioneer conservationist, whose legacy continues to echo in the Indian jungles.

Born in 1875 in Nainital, Corbett was the eighth child in the large family of Christopher Corbett, then the postmaster of Nainital, and Mary Jane Corbett, who was known for her charity work in the region. Growing up amidst Kumaon’s beauty, young Corbett developed an intimate bond with the forests and its wildlife. His early years fostered a deep understanding of the Indian jungles, their wildlife, and the people who inhabited them. Fluent in local dialects and a keen observer of the forest, Corbett became a legend for both his hunting prowess and his empathy towards the rural communities living in fear of man-eating tigers and leopards.

In the colonial era, Indian wildlife was often viewed through the lens of sport hunting. Legal hunting of tigers and other animals was widespread, with shikar being a popular pursuit among the colonial elite. Trophy hunting expeditions were frequent, killing some of the subcontinent’s most fascinating animals in unbelievably large numbers. It was in this milieu that Corbett’s remarkable transformation from hunter to conservationist took place.

Corbett served in the British Indian Army as a commissioned colonel. His postings included military camps in far-flung areas, where he gained further exposure to rugged terrains and survival skills that would later aid his jungle pursuits. Despite his military responsibilities, his heart remained tied to the forests of Kumaon.

Corbett’s hunting career began with curiosity and sport, but was later shaped by necessity. The early 20th century witnessed a surge in human-wildlife conflicts, with certain tigers and leopards turning man-eaters. His most famous campaigns include the killing of the Champawat tiger, believed to be responsible for an estimated 436 human deaths, and the Panar leopard, which accounted for over 400 fatalities. Other notable man-eaters eliminated by Corbett include the man-eating leopard of Rudraprayag, the Thak man-eating tiger, and the Chowgarh tigress. Each of these hunts brought relief to terror-stricken villagers who saw “Carpet Saheb” as a saviour.

Unlike many hunters of his era, Corbett hunted alone, often on foot, relying solely on his understanding of animal behaviour and jungle lore. In his classic book, Man Eaters of Kumaon, Corbett recounted these dangerous encounters with great humility and a sense of responsibility. His narratives reveal not just the thrill of the hunt, but his sorrow at having to kill these majestic animals, driven to predation due to human-induced injuries or old age. His empathy towards the terrified villagers led him to spend several nights in the forests, close to the terror-stricken villages, waiting alone, often at an immense personal risk, eventually tracking and killing the beast that had terrorised the region.

Corbett was awarded the Kaisar-i-Hind medal for his contribution to not just protecting human lives but also pioneering wildlife conservation and education.

The most remarkable aspect of Corbett’s life was his transformation from hunter to conservationist. Recognising the decline in tiger populations, he used his fame and influence to advocate for their protection. Long before conservation became a global concern, Corbett understood the ecological importance of predators like tigers and leopards. He said, “The tiger is a large-hearted gentleman with boundless courage and that when he is exterminated — as exterminated he will be, unless public opinion rallies to his support — India will be the poorer by having lost the finest of her fauna.” His advocacy was instrumental in the establishment of India’s first National Park in 1936, originally named Hailey National Park. After his death, the park was fittingly renamed Corbett National Park in 1957 in his honour. The park remains a critical sanctuary for the Royal Bengal Tiger and other wildlife.

Corbett’s deep respect for the animals he once hunted and his love for the forests are evident in his later writings. In Jungle Lore, he laments the shrinking wilderness and calls for its preservation. His relationship with the forest was not one of dominance but coexistence, a message that resonates more today than ever before. His writings, including My India, Jungle Lore, Man-Eaters of Kumaon, and The Temple Tiger, are not just chronicles of his hunting adventures but also passionate appeals for conservation. From armchair adventurers to field conservationists, Corbett’s words continue to shape global perspectives on wilderness and its guardianship.

One of his famous reflections captures this philosophy: “The book of nature has no beginning as it has no end... I, who cannot read, have read and understood it better than many who can read.” Corbett’s relationship with the local communities of Kumaon and Garhwal was built on trust and mutual respect. In My India, he shares many poignant tales of the villagers he called friends — their resilience, their simple joys, and their struggles against both nature and neglect. Corbett often provided medical assistance, financial help, and stood as a bridge between the colonial administration and the rural populace.

The village of Chhoti Haldwani, also known as Corbett’s village, further highlights his deep association with the local communities — it served as his winter home, where he taught villagers agricultural techniques and shared his knowledge of wildlife. He helped construct a protective wall around the village to safeguard it from wild animals.

Corbett spent his later years in Kenya, yet his heart remained tethered to the Indian forests. His death in 1955 marked the end of an era, but his legacy has grown stronger over the decades. Corbett National Park today is a symbol of India’s conservation efforts and a living testament to his vision. As a key project site under Project Tiger launched in 1973, the Corbett Tiger Reserve has not only safeguarded its tiger population but also provided a thriving habitat for elephants, leopards, crocodiles, and countless bird species. Its successful conservation model has inspired the establishment of over 50 other tiger reserves across India.

While celebrating his 150th birth anniversary, we celebrate not just the man but also an enduring philosophy of coexisting with nature rather than conquering it. From being a famed hunter of tigers to becoming the saviour of the species itself, Corbett’s life remains one of the most fascinating narratives in the annals of wildlife conservation. Let Corbett’s life be a reminder that the responsibility of protecting our natural heritage rests not just on the shoulders of governments and conservationists, but on each one of us. The forest are silent witnesses to time; let us ensure that their voices continue to echo through the roar of the tiger.

Saket Badola is director, Corbett National Park. The views expressed are personal.