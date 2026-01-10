Myanmar’s junta and a farce of an election

The elections presently underway in Myanmar can only be described as a sham. Conducted in three phases, starting at the end of December and concluding at the end of this month, a sentence from a recent report by the BBC pithily explains why this exercise will not restore the country’s democracy, snuffed out by a military coup in 2020. “With major political parties dissolved, leaders jailed, and with as much as half the country not expected to vote because of an ongoing civil war,” this is a pointless exercise. The silence from New Delhi suggests India has no reservations if Gen Aung Hliang continues to rule. If that’s true, it would be unbecoming of the world’s largest democracy. (via REUTERS)

Six parties, including the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party, are contesting elections nationwide, whilst another 51 parties and independent candidates are only fighting at the state or regional level.

But Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy, which won sweeping majorities in 2015 and 2020, is banned. That one fact alone nullifies this election. Without her contesting, the election is a farce. Suu Kyi is in jail or house arrest and has been for nearly six years. Many of the other leaders of her party are in exile. The charges against Suu Kyi are politically motivated and designed to ensure her incarceration. She faces cumulative sentences of well over 20 years.

Yet Suu Kyi, for all her lapses and faults and the disappointment many have expressed with her performance as State Councillor before the junta takeover, remains the most popular politician in the country.

She spent 15 years under house arrest, separated from her husband and sons, struggling to restore democracy. That has not been forgotten. Nor the fact that she is a Nobel Peace laureate. Her countrymen still call her “Ma Suu”.

Recently, the United Nations Special Rapporteur for Myanmar, Tom Andrews, criticised the election that is underway. It’s worth recalling his words. They express the anger of friends of Myanmar who can only helplessly observe this electoral pantomime. “An election organised by a junta that continues to bomb civilians, jail political leaders and criminalise all forms of dissent is not an election — it is a theatre of the absurd performed at gunpoint.”

Of course, the country’s military rulers dismiss such criticisms. They’ve told the BBC the voting will be free and fair. The junta’s chief, General Min Aung Hliang, denies he wants to continue to rule after the results are announced. “I am the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, a civil servant. I can’t just say that I want to be president.” But believe me, he does. And it’s highly unlikely he won’t be.

This can only damage our vaunted democratic credentials and lower our standing in South East Asia. Nothing that the junta in Myanmar has done or may do to restrain and curb militant groups that act in our Northeast warrants our silence and justifies the impact on our country’s image.

Indeed, as a neighbour with Myanmar’s best interests in mind, we should be supporting the forces that stand for democracy.

Once upon a time, when we gave Suu Kyi the Nehru Prize, we did. But in later years, we distanced, or, at least, lessened our support.

When she came to power in 2015, she said that it had hurt her. After all, India is like her second home. She studied at the Convent of Jesus and Mary and Lady Shri Ram College. But she was willing to overlook this slight. Are we now repeating the mistake all over again?

One day, Myanmar will regain its lost democracy. Military rule cannot last indefinitely. But when that happy day dawns, will its people look upon India as a firm friend that stood by them in their years of trauma and tribulation or as a neighbour that closed its eyes to keep its peace with the country’s dictators?

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story. The views expressed are personal