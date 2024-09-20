On the Arctic, India must think beyond just energy

The Indian monsoon is connected with the Arctic through an atmospheric river. Recent research has shown that loss of Arctic sea-ice causes extreme weather events in India through the phenomenon of teleconnections. Arctic ice serves as a colossal carbon sink and holds an estimated 1.5 trillion metric tonnes of organic carbon, critical for climate stabilisation. As the Arctic warms at four times the global average, sea ice recedes and permafrost thaws, threatening to release vast amounts of potent greenhouse gases. This could trigger a dangerous, irreversible feedback loop for climate impacts. (FILES) The tops and trunks of scarred trees stand in a dense forest, above The Arctic Circle, in Finnish Lapland near Kumpu on October 7, 2022, where during the last 20 years Scandinavian Arctic forests have been the target of an increasing amount of wood bugs, due to longer summers. (Photo by Olivier MORIN / AFP) (AFP)

Despite India’s long-standing and critical engagements in the Arctic, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), many of whose members have territories in the Arctic, has ignored India’s role in the protection of this region. NATO’s Climate Change and Security Impact Assessment report released in July, highlights the profound impact of the accelerating climate crisis on the security of the allies and the need for NATO to adapt to the resulting technological and logistical challenges for military operations in the region. India’s omission risks NATO’s climate and security interests, especially given India’s strategic role and Arctic aspirations.

On the other hand, Russia, a large part of whose geography lies in the Arctic, has expectations of India collaborating in the region on its resources and infrastructure. This aligns with Russia’s strategy to balance its dependence on China, with whom it has intensified military presence and commercial activities in the region. Controlling a majority of the Arctic Ocean coastline, Russia is leveraging this to enhance its global influence, posing a threat to NATO interests, and heightening geopolitical competition. India’s long-standing alliance with Russia is complex, and the Arctic adds another layer of intricacy. While India’s energy interests are clear, it carries significant risks for long-term climate and economic security. China’s increasing Arctic presence further complicates geopolitical balancing and challenges efforts to conserve the Arctic.

For India, loss of Arctic sea-ice impacts the monsoons that are critical for its agriculture. Protecting Arctic sea-ice is thus essential for India’s goal of becoming an economic superpower. India, therefore, must leverage its scientific research abilities, per its Arctic Policy to strengthen its research and development efforts in the region. Increased investment in scientific research and diplomatic initiatives are crucial to highlight the Arctic’s importance as a global common. India should use its position in global forums to advocate for Arctic protection and promote sustainable practices.

The United States (US) and India share a vested interest in safeguarding the Arctic. For India, stringent regulation of commercial and military activities in the Arctic is crucial to avoid further destabilising the monsoon. Similarly, the US seeks to prevent exacerbating climate damage while strategically countering Russia by limiting its influence in the Arctic. Arctic cooperation offers mutual benefits for both nations, provided a science-based approach cantered on climate protection shapes their bilateral strategy. Collaborating with the US on climate and scientific research in the Arctic can help balance these interests. India’s historical ties to the Arctic, coupled with its growing economic and geopolitical clout, provide a strong foundation for such efforts.

India’s ability to navigate historical divides and align positions among the Global South holds the potential to forge a united approach in safeguarding the crucial Arctic ecosystem. India must help pivot away from further exploitation of the Arctic, which will disproportionately impact the Global South.

Zerin Osho is director of the India programme at the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development. The views expressed are personal