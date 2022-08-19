Panchpran a reminder of our Fundamental Duties

Addressing from the ramparts of Red Fort, 15th of August is an occasion for the Prime Minister of India to lead and guide the nation. The 9th address of PM Modi was an eloquent expression to the nation of their duties as citizens, a subject on which PM Modi has spoken in the past including at the joint session of the Parliament on the Constitution Day in 2019. The Panchpran of the Prime Minister is a reminder of our Fundamental Duties .

The Constitution of India was adopted by the constituent Assembly on 26th November 1949 and came into effect on 26th January 1950 thus turning India into a newly formed Republic. The Constitution of India considered the supreme law demarcates fundamental rights, directive principles and citizen duties.

Fundamental rights being an integral part of the Constitution hence it cannot be taken away. Fundamental duties are defined as the moral obligations of all citizens to help promote a spirit of patriotism and to uphold the unity of India. Rights can only be enjoyed in the world of duties. For every right their is a corresponding duty to be fulfilled. Least understood that their is no right without duty.

The Fundamental duties mentioned in the Constitution has been criticised by some as superfluous. The critics argue that the duties will be performed by the people even if they were not incorporated into the Constitution. They are wrong for example Sardar Swaran Singh committee had recommended casting of votes as a duty which was not incorporated into the constitution. The percentage of polling during the elections remains a discussion point. Similarly, paying of taxes and so forth. Since fundamental duties are not enforceable like fundamental rights they are misunderstood and misused , forgetting that the rights and duties are correlative. We have the right to protest but at the same time it is our duty to safeguard public property and to abjure violence. Perhaps, therefore the Prime Minister continuously reminds us of our duties as citizens.

Urging the youth of India at the Independence Day speech the Prime Minister said “…..the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives for the development of the nation. We will work towards even the development of the entire community …..” His message is of strong and developed India in next 25 years but also a reminder to the youths of their duties for accomplishing the goal. The first Panchpran.

The second Panchpran “ erase all traces of servitude”. Prime Minister while paying his homage to the freedom fighters on Independence Day referred to their invaluable contribution in fight against British rule. PM Modi said we not only salute the freedom fighters but also the contribution of the women freedom fighters. Time to remember the legacy of Rani Laxmibhai, Jhalkaribai, Chennamma, Begumpet Hazrat Mahal and others.Prime Minister’s message is assertive that time is to rejoice in our heroes of different eras and erasing that part of history which undermines our confidence of being an Indian.

The third Panchpran “ Be proud of your legacy”. Hence it is our duty to know the history and never to forget that freedom never came without struggle. This explains why India remembered 14th August 2022 as “ Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas”.

As dutiful citizens by remembering our legacies we can appreciate our unity in diversity . “ Strength of Unity “ the fourth Panchpran. The fight against Covid is a classic example of our strength as Team India, which Prime Minister refers so often.

When the PM Modi talked about nepotism and corruption and sought cooperation of the people to end these evils then certainly he was referring to the duties of the citizens along with of Prime Minister and Chief Ministers. The fifth Panchpran.

Similarly while focusing his address towards “ Pride of Nari Shakti” the message was direct and powerful that the time has come to stop disrespecting women and we should do nothing that lowers the dignity of women. Again the reminder is of our duties which is enshrined in our Constitution “…..to renounce practices derogatory to the dignity of women “.

India while celebrating its 75th year of Independence from the colonial rule witnessed a never before passion absorbed into the hearts of all Indians waving the tricolour as if the freedom came yesterday. The magic was the clarion call of the Prime Minister “Har Ghar Tiranga”. Once again it was a reminder of our fundamental duties as enshrined in the Constitution of India “ to abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals and institutions, the National Flag and the National Anthem”.

The Panchpran is an articulate, persuasive and powerful reminder to the citizens of their Fundamental Duties . Firstly they remind Indian citizens towards their society, fellow citizens and the nation.Secondly they warn citizens against anti-national and anti-social activities. Thirdly they inspire citizens and promote a sense of discipline and commitment among them.

(Sidharth Nath Singh is a former UP minister and MLA from Prayagraj West constituency. View expressed are personal)