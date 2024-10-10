Ratan Tata, who let ideas lead the way

Reflecting on my years working with Ratan Tata, I often think of his quiet, resolute leadership, his ability to see farther than most, and his unwavering belief in the potential of India. Ratan Tata was not just a visionary leader; he was someone who believed deeply in people and their potential to create something larger than themselves. That belief, more than anything, is what defined his leadership and continues to resonate with me today. Despite Ratan Tata’s immense responsibilities, he remained deeply connected to his personal passions. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP) (AFP)

The TCS IPO — a defining moment: When I stepped into the leadership role at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as the CEO and MD, Ratan Tata was at the helm of the Tata Group. One of the defining moments in TCS’s history, of course, was the decision to take the company public. The IPO was a monumental step for us, and Ratan Tata’s role was instrumental in enabling this transition.

He was a great listener and he highly valued my thoughts and ideas. As part of our strategy meetings, we weighed the risks and rewards of going public. It was on August 25, 2004, when we both clicked a mouse together to officially list TCS at the National Stock Exchange. This momentous event culminated years of preparation and marked the beginning of a new era — not just for TCS, but for India’s entire technology sector.

Encouraging big ideas and bold projects: Ratan Tata’s ability to see the big picture also came through when it came to encouraging innovation. One project that stands out was the building of EKA, India’s first supercomputer, which became the fourth-fastest supercomputer in the world at its launch in 2007. It was Sunil Sherlekar who came to me with this ambitious idea, and it was a massive ask that required huge investments and a lot of trust.

I took the idea to Ratan Tata, and without hesitation, he saw the potential. He believed that this was not just a project; it was about showcasing Indian talent and pushing the boundaries of what we could accomplish. We took the idea to the board of Tata Sons, and eventually, Computational Research Laboratories was born in Pune to implement the project.

Other memorable initiatives include NELCO, where we laid the groundwork for advanced computing software and hardware, the Tata Nano launch, which stands as a testament to his vision of affordable mobility for every Indian, and Tata Advanced Systems (TASL), which elevated India’s aerospace and defence capabilities — a company where I was the chairperson and director for several years. Additionally, I also recall our trip to Latin America, where TCS had made significant expansion and progress — and this was a moment of great satisfaction and elation for him as he felt proud to witness what TCS had achieved.

Green business and sustainability: Another area where Ratan Tata’s leadership stood out was in formalising sustainability as a core element of the Tata Group’s operations — building upon the already ingrained commitment of the Tata Group towards environmentally-responsible practices. Well before sustainability became a corporate buzzword, he launched the Tata Sustainability Group on March 3, 2014. The group was established with a clear vision: to drive sustainability initiatives across the Tata companies and to make environmental and social stewardship integral to the business strategy. Whether it was through the adoption of green technologies, reduction in carbon footprint, or investments in renewable energy and community development programmes, he ensured that the Tata Group remained a global leader in responsible business practices.

His background in architecture and structural engineering also had significant influence. He believed that design was not just about aesthetics; it was about creating spaces that fostered creativity and well-being. When we were planning TCS Banyan Park, he took a personal interest in the project, collaborating closely with world-renowned architects, Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, to ensure that it reflected not just the functional needs of TCS but also the values of sustainability and innovation that he held dear. The result was a green oasis amidst the bustling city of Mumbai, where nature harmoniously blended with cutting-edge technology.

A life beyond business: What always struck me about Ratan Tata was that, despite his immense responsibilities, he remained deeply connected to his personal passions. His dedication to improving cancer care and establishing the Tata Medical Centres across the country was driven by a genuine desire to make health care accessible and transformative. Equally, his love for animals, particularly dogs, was something that brought him immense joy. His last venture, Small Animal Hospital, Mumbai, is an ode to his love for animals. Despite his demanding schedule, his passion for flying remained intact till his physical health permitted, demonstrating that he never lost sight of the things that brought him personal fulfilment.

Ratan Tata’s leadership was not about the spotlight — it was about doing what was right. He has always believed that actions speak louder than words, and his ability to foster a caring, respectful environment for people was truly remarkable. From nurturing India’s next generation of leaders to building businesses that make a positive impact on society in alignment with the Tata ethos, his legacy is one of integrity, compassion, and an unwavering belief in the future.

As I reflect on our journey together, I am filled with immense gratitude for the time I spent with him. Each moment was not just a lesson in leadership but a profound reminder of the power of humility and vision. His unwavering commitment to excellence and compassionate approach to business have left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him. The principles instilled by him will guide us all as we strive to make a positive impact in the world around us.

S Ramadorai is former CEO and MD,Tata Consultancy Services, and chairperson, Karmayogi Bharat.The views expressed are personal