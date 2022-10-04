Refocusing our lens to view wildlife health holistically

Across the country, the threat of wildlife diseases has seen a sharp rise. In Rajasthan, more than one million cattle have been diagnosed with lumpy skin disease. Down south, at the end of July, African swine fever was reported in Kerala. An estimated 360 domestic pigs were culled to stop the spread of this disease.

In addition to posing threats of disease transmission between domestic pigs and wild boar, this posed serious livelihood challenges as the owners of those culled pigs incurred heavy financial losses. The department of animal husbandry and dairying (DAHD), Government of India, issued advisories to all states and Union Territories to ensure the implementation of bio-containment measures and active surveillance, as per the National Action Plan for Control, containment and eradication of African swine fever.

During the early months of 2020, reports of wild boar deaths were coming from the Pasighat area of Arunachal Pradesh. Between January and April 2020, a total of 11 outbreaks of African swine fever took place in parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. It was reported that approximately 3,700 pigs died due to this disease. Due to the porous borders between the Northeast and neighbouring countries, infected animals can be moved through countries without quarantine and checks at the border, which can facilitate virus transmission.

These diseases are a major cause for concern. Lumpy skin disease of livestock needs to be checked as there is a potential for disease transmission to wild herbivores. As of September 23, this disease has spread across 251 districts in 15 states of India; about 100,000 cattle died. The diseased carcasses are to be disposed of following proper protocol, as suggested by government authorities. In Africa, susceptibility of springbok and impala to this virus has been noticed, and wildebeest, eland, and greater kudu are seropositive for the virus. Surveillance for disease occurrence needs to be strengthened for livestock as well as wild animals to ensure that lumpy skin disease does not cause outbreaks.

After India introduced African cheetahs into the Kuno national park, it is now imperative to check any occurrence of the canine distemper virus (CDV), which, in 2018, saw a fatal breakout among the Asiatic Lions of Gir, killing 25 lions. Earlier in 2015, CDV saw a scare among another big cat, the tiger, leading to a high alert. This disease can transmit from domestic and free-ranging or feral dogs to tigers, especially when wild animals wander into human-dominated spaces.

Wildlife health, therefore, must be dealt with seriously. However, the number of veterinarians dedicated to monitoring wildlife health and treating wildlife diseases is inadequate. Often, state forest departments — considered the custodians of wildlife — have to depend on state animal husbandry departments to get veterinarians on deputation. This does not work in the long-term. The only way is to get a cadre of wildlife-trained veterinarians for the forest departments of every state.

The ‘one health’ approach is a good way forward. It promotes coordination between multiple stakeholders for strengthening and improving ecosystem health, and is crucial to promote animal health (both wild and domestic) alongside human health. If the principles of ‘one health’ are followed diligently, the ecosystems of both animal and human beings will be maintained. This will, in turn, ensure that natural habitats do not see large-scale degradation, and that human-animal conflict is effectively managed.

Additionally, this approach will curb the spread of zoonotic diseases. It will strengthen the critical interconnectedness of ecosystem health, animal (wildlife and livestock) health, and human health, as the preservation of the former will benefit the latter in several ways. For instance, in degraded natural ecosystems, wild animals are forced to become exposed and come in contact with people. When these interactions between animals and people increase, the risk of spillover of pathogens also increases. This problem will see a steady decline, since the approach manages spillovers and protects animals from other transmissible diseases, which are non-zoonotic.

As part of the National Wildlife Week (October 2-8), we must recognise the importance of wildlife health and how intricately it is related to human health and human well-being. This will be possible only if we pay close attention to the criticality of the ‘one health’ approach, which will help our species live alongside animals peacefully and without the worry of disease or death.

Dipankar Ghose is a wildlife conservationist working as the head of department and director of the wildlife and habitats division, WWF India

