Seeking synthesising generalists in AI age

Convo Hall in IIT Delhi, sometime around 1983. Two quizzing teams face each other in Rendezvous: St Stephen’s and IIT Delhi, two of the best quiz teams in India. On the IIT Delhi side, one contestant cannot stop laughing, because the person he is trying to destroy is his old quizzing partner from St Columba’s. At St Stephen’s in the early 1980s, Bhaskar Chakravorti is skewering opponents with a wit so devastating that people show up to debates just to watch. A team from IIT Bombay, including Nandan Nilekani and Jairam Ramesh, sweeps college festivals in Delhi in 1974. And Suhel Seth travels all the way from Calcutta to compete in college festivals across India, because that is what you did. You crossed the country to test yourself against the best.

In the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI), these long-ago scenes turn out to matter more than anyone could have imagined. (PTI)

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In the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI), these long-ago scenes turn out to matter more than anyone could have imagined. AI is the most powerful analytical specialist ever built. What it cannot reliably do is synthesise across domains, connect ideas from unrelated fields, and exercise judgement under genuine ambiguity.

That capability is exactly what India’s school and college competition circuit was training at national scale. India’s competition circuit from the mid-1970s through the late 1980s was the centre of school and college life. Quizzing, debating, elocution, JAM, and theatre, layered on top of one of the world’s most demanding examination systems. The institutions were St Columba’s, St Stephen’s, DPS, La Martiniere, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, JNU, SRCC, Presidency College, Madras Christian College, Jadavpur University, St Xavier’s Bombay.

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{{^usCountry}} Arun Jaitley dominated Delhi University debating. Shashi Tharoor founded the St Stephen’s Quiz Club and dazzled across formats. Swapan Dasgupta came from Calcutta’s La Martiniere to join St Stephen’s. A young Shah Rukh Khan, Sword of Honour winner at St Columba’s, was channeling the same competitive energy into theatre with Barry John’s Theatre Action Group. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arun Jaitley dominated Delhi University debating. Shashi Tharoor founded the St Stephen’s Quiz Club and dazzled across formats. Swapan Dasgupta came from Calcutta’s La Martiniere to join St Stephen’s. A young Shah Rukh Khan, Sword of Honour winner at St Columba’s, was channeling the same competitive energy into theatre with Barry John’s Theatre Action Group. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What made this circuit special was that exam results alone meant nothing socially. You had to perform, publicly, across multiple formats, against the best in the country. The quizzer who could not debate was incomplete. The debater who could not survive a JAM round was not respected. These were the dadas of their generation, and their currency was multi-dimensional intellectual performance, not money or connections. The circuit was training bright young people to synthesise, improvise, and shift between analytical and intuitive modes under pressure, the very capability that research on high-performing managers identifies as the hallmark of outstanding achievers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What made this circuit special was that exam results alone meant nothing socially. You had to perform, publicly, across multiple formats, against the best in the country. The quizzer who could not debate was incomplete. The debater who could not survive a JAM round was not respected. These were the dadas of their generation, and their currency was multi-dimensional intellectual performance, not money or connections. The circuit was training bright young people to synthesise, improvise, and shift between analytical and intuitive modes under pressure, the very capability that research on high-performing managers identifies as the hallmark of outstanding achievers. {{/usCountry}}

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Then the lid came off. The American graduate school pipeline matured. India opened up in 1991. And this generation exploded across every field simultaneously. The institutional and competitive ecosystem of this period produced a Nobel laureate (Abhijit Banerjee), the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (Raghuram Rajan), two consecutive Deans of Harvard Business School (Nitin Nohria and Srikant Datar), the founder of InfoEdge (Sanjeev Bikhchandani), the President of the World Bank (Ajay Banga), the CEOs or co-CEOs of Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, PepsiCo, IBM, Diageo, and the SoftBank Vision Fund, the global COO of Unilever, the inventor of the 4G wireless standard (Rajiv Laroia), the architect of Aadhaar (Nandan Nilekani), India’s finance minister (Arun Jaitley), and one of the biggest movie stars in the world (Shah Rukh Khan).

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Add to this foundational scholars at Princeton, Duke, Michigan, Cornell, Brown, and MIT, one of the country’s finest historians, its most consequential public intellectuals, and its leading journalists. All from the same ecosystem. All within 15 years. The range is the point. These are not a few specialists in one field. They are synthesising generalists who led across technology, finance, scholarship, politics, media, entertainment, and institutional design. The closed economy concentrated talent and the competition circuit trained versatility.

Today’s students are as bright and driven as any generation before them. But the system optimising their talent has narrowed drastically. Coaching factories maximise exam scores and nothing else, producing analytical specialists who can crack the JEE but have never debated, quizzed, or thought on their feet in a room full of sceptics. Meanwhile, algorithmic attention capture is displacing the sustained reading and broad curiosity that the circuit depended on.

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The problem is not the students. The problem is that the infrastructure for multi-dimensional intellectual development is atrophying, precisely when AI is commoditising analytical specialisation at breathtaking speed. The synthesising generalist is becoming the scarcest and most valuable form of human capital on earth. India trained exactly this kind of mind for 15 years, and the results speak for themselves. India built this system almost by accident.

Pre-liberalisation scarcity created the hothouse. The competition circuit trained the versatility. The result was a generation that led the world. Now India must build it again, deliberately: National quizzing and public speaking leagues, university festival revival grants, credit-bearing interdisciplinary performance modules, and AI-assisted debate tournaments that use new technology to train the human capabilities technology cannot replace.

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Quizzing, debating, JAM, theatre, elocution: These are not extracurricular luxuries. They are the infrastructure of human capital formation for the AI age. The task now is to rebuild, deliberately and at scale, the competitive public culture that trained India’s brightest minds to become highly accomplished generalists.

Jayant Sinha is President of the Everstone Group and Visiting Professor in Practice at the London School of Economics. He is a product of this competition circuit, having attended St Columba’s, IIT Delhi, and later Harvard Business School, before serving as Union minister of State for finance and civil aviation. The views expressed are personal

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