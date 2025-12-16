Set targets for clean air in the national Capital

Amid rapidly deteriorating air quality, the Delhi government recently announced a series of emergency measures, including the formation of a high-level committee tasked with finalising an air-pollution control plan for 2026. A serious health hazard, toxic air is also choking India’s economic potential — reducing labour productivity, impacting businesses and driving up health care expenditure. To reduce emissions from the transport sector, governments must expand mass transit systems such as electric buses, walking and cycling, along with making clean transport alternatives more affordable and accessible. (ANI)

Air pollution does not respect administrative boundaries. The formation of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which looks at Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas, was a step in the right direction. This approach needs to be augmented with coordinated action across different departments — transport, urban development, agriculture, industry and municipal bodies — bolstered by clear roles, generous incentives and firm penalties.

A 30% reduction in PM2.5 across Delhi–NCR over the next three years must be set as a regional goal to push the system to go beyond incremental improvements. An integrated cross-sectoral monitoring framework that measures actions across departments can strengthen horizontal coordination among agencies and vertical alignment of policies and actions. Achieving these goals calls for well-defined, annual measurable responsibilities mapped to relevant departments and backed by a strong political consensus across NCR.

While disaggregated monitoring can ensure stronger accountability, the institutionalisation of targeted, local-level enforcement is also needed. With hyperlocal air quality data, authorities can identify pollution hotspots in real time and take rapid corrective action.

To reduce emissions from the transport sector, governments must expand mass transit systems such as electric buses, walking and cycling, along with making clean transport alternatives more affordable and accessible. A segment-wise mandate for zero-emission vehicles recognises that different types of vehicles face different technological and economic challenges. Setting specific targets for different categories of vehicles will send clear market signals and hasten a shift to clean mobility.

NCR needs a unified data system that monitors and audits pollution sources. A single portal to aggregate data from sensors across construction sites can also ensure the information is simultaneously relayed to the relevant departments for on-ground action. Standardised audit processes, across NCR, will also ensure uniform accountability and quicker responses across the region.

There is also a need to address dust-intensive activities through technological innovations. Promoting “prefab” and making clean construction methods more affordable and widespread can cut particulate matter pollution.

Open burning of municipal solid waste is another contributor to air pollution. The lack of adequate waste processing infrastructure is a critical gap and cities must invest in creating a network of decentralised waste management and compost systems.

For tackling air pollution, behavioural change is key — whether it is discouraging burning of waste, limiting the use of personal vehicles, or adopting best practices in industrial settings. This is aligned with the government’s Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

Governments must set realistic behaviour-focused goals and pursue them through a sequence of targeted actions: public appeals, sustained engagement, clear targets, enabling infrastructure, continuous monitoring, and recognition for positive outcomes. Companies should proactively identify emission sources within operations and supply chains, assessing the business benefits of reducing pollution and implementing mitigation measures. Regular monitoring and transparent reporting are critical to building credibility and driving improvements.

With a clear three-year plan, measurable targets, strong enforcement and citizen participation, India can rewrite its pollution story.

Pawan Mulukutla is executive programme director (Integrated Transport, Clean Air and Hydrogen), and Sree Kumar Kumaraswamy is programme director (Clean Air Action), WRI India. The views expressed are personal