Strengthen corporate governance standards

Before January 23, billionaire Gautam Adani seemed invulnerable — an industrialist who had grown a seemingly invincible corporate empire. On January 24, New York-based investor research firm Hindenburg Research released a report accusing the Adani Group of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades”. The Adani Group refuted the allegations aggressively, even calling it a malicious, calculated attack on India. Within days, the impact of the report led to a $40 billion dip in Adani’s personal net worth and about $100 billion wiped off the Adani companies’ market value.

Lloyd Mathias is a business strategist and independent director The views expressed are personal